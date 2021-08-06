All the August Beauty Launches to Try Before Summer Is Over

August offers our last chance at summer feels before we begin our reluctant retreat indoors. While some may look at late summer as a solemn time due to cooler temperatures and returns to our busy schedules, we look at it as the perfect opportunity to max out our beauty wardrobes and get playful with hair, makeup, and skincare products that promise to hydrate and rejuvenate us before we have to deal with the dryness of the upcoming seasons.

Ahead, see our list of newly released must-haves that includes a charitable skincare kit, a reformulated sunscreen, and even a robot-shaped fragrance that's totally connected.

Kate Somerville

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanse & Exfoliate Duo $88 Shop

Kate Somerville wants you to cleanse and exfoliate for a good cause! Formulated to be both “effective” and “gentle” for all skin types, the ExfoliKate Cleanse & Exfoliate Duo ($88) is just what you need to smooth pores and do away with dullness to reveal your skin's radiant summer glow.

To give back, Kate Somerville is annually pledging $100,000 to Foster Nation—an initiative to support and empower foster youth aging out of the foster-care system—to be used for multiple capacities, including a scholarship program awarding five recipients per year the opportunity to pursue a career as licensed aestheticians. For more information about the partnership, visit kateso.co/givingback.

Seven Seven Cosmetics

Seven Seven Cosmetics Rosehip Lip Oil $25 Shop

Seven Seven Cosmetics is diving into lip care with the launch of its just first-ever lip product, a Rosehip Lip Oil ($25). With the help of organic ingredients, the lightweight oil hydrates while purposefully improving lip texture and overall softness.

OPI

OPI Angels Flight to Starry Nights $13 Shop

In celebration of its 40th Anniversary, OPI is transporting loyal nail enthusiasts to the contemporary streets of downtown Los Angeles, where classic meets modern. The lacquer brand's new Downtown LA Collection boasts gender-fluid hues varying from metallic rose to auburn brown.

Having a hard time choosing just one color? We personally suggest getting lost in the dream Angels Flight to Starry Nights ($13) shade from the collection.

Stila Cosmetics

Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day® 10-in-1 Illuminating Skin Veil $38 Shop

In search of that coveted lit-from-within glow? Consider trying Stila Cosmetics' new Stay All Day® 10-in-1 Illuminating Skin Veil ($38). Upon application, this silky and luxurious formula—infused with broad-spectrum SPF 30—imparts a dewy glow that promises to leave you looking ageless and protected from the sun all day long.

Elaluz

Elaluz Stick Bronzer with Camu Camu $29 Shop

Even if your traveling plans have been debunked, don't short yourself from looking sunkissed and radiant this summer. To achieve a Brazilian glow, we suggest trying the Stick Bronzer with Camu Camu ($29), formulated with Amazonian Camu Camu for improved tone and increased radiance. This easy-to-use bronzer is perfect for face and body application.

Mani Muse

Mani Muse You’re A Gem Perfectly Pressed Gel Manicure $16 Shop

A professional-looking manicure is just minutes away with Mani Muse! The You’re A Gem Perfectly Pressed Gel Manicure ($16) features a simplistic gold-flake design that will add a wow factor to your at-home spa treatment. We especially love that these press-on nails are durable, long-lasting, and non-damaging.

Everyday Humans

Everyday Humans Resting Beach Face SPF30 Sunscreen Serum $24 Shop

Everyday Humans gathered the most popular comments from its customers and put them into action. The brand recently reformulated the Resting Beach Face SPF30 Sunscreen Serum ($24) to be more sustainable and offer more skincare benefits.

Additionally, the reformulated sunscreen serum will feature an improved natural fragrance.

Ariana Grande Fragrance

Ariana Grande God Is a Woman Eau de Parfum $55 Shop

Ariana Grande managed to successfully bottle God is a Woman. That’s right; the hit song now has a corresponding fragrance that holds notes of juicy pear, Turkish rose petals, vanilla, and cedarwood.

According to Byrdie contributor Tynan Sinks, the scent is “light, elastic, and unexpected.” Sounds simply intoxicating.

+Lux Unfiltered

+Lux Unfiltered No.28 Exfoliating Body Polish $35 Shop

Take the most sumptuous shower ever with the No.28 Exfoliating Body Polish ($35). The body polish is gentle, hydrating, and leaves your skin feeling baby soft with a blend of crushed sugar, passion fruit oil, shea butter, and Vitamin E oil.

KILIAN Paris

KILIAN Paris Le Rouge Parfum Liquid Ultra Matte $56 Shop

Kilian Paris is introducing the Le Rouge Parfum Liquid Ultra Matte ($56) to expand its Le Rouge Parfum-scented lipstick range.

Lasting up to eight hours, the new liquid lipstick contains hyaluronic acid to help retain your skin's natural moisture. The waterproof ultra-matte texture also promises smooth and comfortable wear that will surely command attention.

Shaz & Kiks

Shaz & Kiks Balancing Clay Hair Cleanser $42 Shop

Feed your follicles and maintain your scalp's pH balance with Shaz & Kiks’s Balancing Clay Hair Cleanser ($42). Infused with Hibiscus amino acids and Multani Mitti clay minerals, the soothing shampoo unclogs pores and absorbs excess oil and dirt from your scalp without over-stripping natural oils.

Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne Phantom Eau de Toilette $75 Shop

Step into the future with Paco Rabanne. The Phantom Eau de Toilette ($75) perfectly combines luxury craftsmanship and new tech. The bold scent boasts notes of addictive creamy lavender with energizing lemon and sexy woody vanilla.

This marks Rabanne’s first-ever connected bottle, meaning you can easily tap your phone on its top and walk out with your new fragrant “wingman.”