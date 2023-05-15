21 Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Updos That Prove Classic Glamour Is Back

You've likely heard of balletcore and Barbiecore, but what if we told you that "Audreycore" is the next big thing? This trend celebrates Audrey Hepburn's iconic beauty and style, from the Sabrina looks that made the actress and humanitarian synonymous with Givenchy to the Breakfast at Tiffany's LBD-and-tiara ensemble that's sparked countless tributes. While the Hepburn-inspired aesthetic has never really gone away, it's having a major resurgence thanks to the Tiffany Landmark flagship reopening, a Met Gala filled with bows and pearls, and the rise of coquette beauty. Audreycore updos, in particular, are on the rise as stars (and the world) bring classic glamour to their hairstyles with decadent details galore. There are countless ways to interpret the trend, and we're in love with all the chic accessories, texture play, and architectural buns that put a new spin on Hepburn's iconic beauty. Ahead, see 21 stunning Audreycore updos, proving that a little old Hollywood inspo may be just what you need to revamp your look.