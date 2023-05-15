21 Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Updos That Prove Classic Glamour Is Back

By
Ali Webb
Ali Webb
Ali Webb
Ali Webb is the content producer for Byrdie, covering all things beauty, style, and wellness.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on 05/15/23
Audreycore Updos Trend- Audrey Hepburn alongside Hailey Bieber and Zoe Kravitz

Getty Images

You've likely heard of balletcore and Barbiecore, but what if we told you that "Audreycore" is the next big thing? This trend celebrates Audrey Hepburn's iconic beauty and style, from the Sabrina looks that made the actress and humanitarian synonymous with Givenchy to the Breakfast at Tiffany's LBD-and-tiara ensemble that's sparked countless tributes. While the Hepburn-inspired aesthetic has never really gone away, it's having a major resurgence thanks to the Tiffany Landmark flagship reopening, a Met Gala filled with bows and pearls, and the rise of coquette beauty. Audreycore updos, in particular, are on the rise as stars (and the world) bring classic glamour to their hairstyles with decadent details galore. There are countless ways to interpret the trend, and we're in love with all the chic accessories, texture play, and architectural buns that put a new spin on Hepburn's iconic beauty. Ahead, see 21 stunning Audreycore updos, proving that a little old Hollywood inspo may be just what you need to revamp your look.

01 of 21

Sleek and Sophisticated

Hailey Bieber wears an Audrey Hepburn-inspired look with slick updo, little black dress, and pearls

@haileybieber

For the Tiffany Landmark opening, Hailey Bieber went full Breakfast at Tiffany's in a little black dress, pearl jewelry, and a modern Audreycore updo. Slicked-back styles are a go-to for the model and entrepreneur, who wore her bun high with a small black ribbon in tribute to Hepburn.

02 of 21

Audreycore Ponytail

Karlie Kloss wears a long ponytail hairstyle with a black bow and layered pearl necklaces

@karliekloss

Paying tribute to Hepburn's iconic style doesn't require a bun. Karlie Kloss achieved an Audreycore updo look by adding a large black bow to her long, sleek ponytail, pairing the style with radiant makeup, oversized stud earrings, and piles of pearls.

03 of 21

Slicked-Back Bob

Serena Williams wears a slicked-back ombre bob hairstyle with layered pearl headbands and necklaces

@serenawilliams

All types of bob hairstyles are trending right now, but rest assured that you can still embrace classic Breakfast at Tiffany's energy with shorter strands. For this year's Met Gala, Serena Williams dressed up her slicked-back ombré bob hairstyle with a layered pearl headband that coordinated with her necklaces.

04 of 21

Classic Audreycore

Aubrey Plaza wears a high bun with black ribbon and curtain bangs and a white Stella McCartney dress to the 2023 Met Gala

Getty Images

When Aubrey Plaza showed up to the 2023 Met Gala, her Audrey Hepburn vibes were so strong that she joked that her name was "Audrey Slutburn" during an interview with Chloe Fineman. To create the look, hairstylist Mark Townsend gave the actress a voluminous high bun, fluffy curtain bangs, and finished the look with a black Jennifer Behr bow.

05 of 21

Elegant Curls

Yara Shahidi wears a slicked-back low curly updo and radiant makeup

@yarashahidi

Embracing your natural curls in a Hepburn-inspired updo as Byrdie cover star Yara Shahidi did here is a luxe, modern take on classic old Hollywood textures like finger waves. We love how the slicked-back roots and artfully laid baby hairs highlight the seamless low updo while simultaneously allowing the multi-hyphenate talent's radiant makeup to shine.

06 of 21

Voluminous Blowout

Sydney Sweeney wears a voluminous layered blowout hairstyle with an oversized black bow

@sydney_sweeney

To embrace the Audreycore vibes with your hair down, all you need is the right accessory. Sydney Sweeney's oversized black bow is the cherry on top of her layered, ultra-voluminous blowout, reimagining classic glamour for 2023.

07 of 21

Major Volume

Lizzo wears a voluminous curly updo hairstyle with baby bangs and pearl drop earrings

@lizzobeeating

Lizzo went all out for the Met Gala with a Queen of Sheba-meets-Audreycore updo that reached incredible heights. Hairstylist Shelby Swain created a towering pin-curled bun using a Dyson Airwrap, finishing the look with spiky baby bangs.

08 of 21

Half-Up Audrey

Emily Ratajkowski wears a half-up hairstyle with a black bow, baby bangs, and cascading curls to the 2023 Met Gala

Getty Images

In another Met Gala moment, Emily Ratajkowski showed us exactly how to make a half-up hairstyle fit the Audreycore aesthetic. From the baby bangs to the curls to the romantic black bow, everything about this look screams retro glamour.

09 of 21

Audreycore Locs

Chloe Bailey wears a locs in a twisted updo with spiky loose ends

@chloebailey

Here, Chloe Bailey pulled her locs into an elegantly twisted Audreycore updo, which she modernized with spiky loose ends. Paired with glam makeup and asymmetrical earrings, it's the ultimate statement for a night out.

10 of 21

Braided Bun

Laura Harrier wears a braided topknot hairstyle with baby hairs and flowers

@lauraharrier

Back in 2019, Laura Harrier was ahead of the Audreycore trend with this elegant updo. The look features a sky-high braided bun, playful baby hair placement, and tiny flowers for a stunning, ethereal vibe.

11 of 21

Platinum Dream

Lady Gaga wears a platinum blonde updo and the Tiffany diamond to the 2019 Oscars

Getty Images

Lady Gaga arrived at the 2019 Oscars in a show-stopping tribute to Hepburn consisting of a structural Alexander McQueen black gown and the Tiffany yellow diamond—only the Breakfast at Tiffany's star herself and Mary Whitehouse had worn it before her. For hair, the multi-hyphenate star went for a white-blonde take on the classic Audrey updo, and we love the swooping structure.

12 of 21

Luscious Blowout

Beyonce wears an Audrey Hepburn-inspired high bun with face-framing pieces and the Tiffany diamond

@tiffanyandco

In 2021, Beyoncé joined the exclusive club of Tiffany diamond-wearers as part of the brand's "About Love" campaign with husband Jay-Z, and she made headlines in a full Hepburn-inspired look for the occasion. The music superpower's signature honey blonde blowout looked stunning pulled into a tousled high bun, with a few pieces left out to frame her face.

13 of 21

Bundle of Bows

Back of FKA Twigs' braided bun hairstyle with spiky ends and bows for the 2023 Met Gala

Getty Images

FKA Twigs' 2023 Met Gala hairstyle is one of the most intricate Audreycore updos we've seen. Hairstylist Louis Souvestre shaped the musician's strands into an arrangement of rose and bow-inspired shapes, and the result is utterly mesmerizing.

14 of 21

Face-Framing Spirals

Gemma Chan wears a tousled bun updo with face-framing spiral tendrils

@gemmachan

For the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don't Worry Darling, Gemma Chan paid tribute to the movie's mid-century dystopia with a Hepburn-inspired updo. Hairstylist Jenny Cho created a tousled high bun, leaving out a few face-framing curls for an effortlessly chic finish.

15 of 21

Effortless Curls

Whitney Peak wears a curly updo hairstyle, minimal makeup, and small hoop earrings

Getty Images

As one of the Gossip Girl reboot's breakout stars, it's only natural that Whitney Peak is always on top of the trends. This curly updo with bangs, which she rocked last fall, is an effortlessly elegant choice that transitions easily from day to night, especially when paired with minimal makeup and simple hoops.

16 of 21

Architectural Twist

Florence Pugh wears a forward twisted updo with a black ribbon to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty

Getty Images

Florence Pugh may have just shaved her head for her upcoming role in We Live in Time (and debuted it at the Met Gala, no less), but not before she had her own Audrey moment at the Oscars earlier this year. Rather than going the bun route, Peter Lux gave Pugh a high ponytail and twisted it forward, creating an optical illusion of Hepburn bangs. Naturally, a black ribbon completed the look.

17 of 21

Half-Up Braids

Gabrielle Union wears a half-up braided bun hairstyle with face framing tendrils

@gabunion

Gabrielle Union stood out at the Tiffany Landmark opening for several reasons, from her tiered Elie Saab LBD to her radiant makeup, but her innovative Hepburn-inspired updo is possibly our favorite part. Larry Sims left the bottom half of the star's hair loose while braiding the top half into a wrapped bun, complete with a few face-framing pieces left free.

18 of 21

Artfully Placed

Zoe Kravitz wears a twisted bun hairstyle with baby bangs to the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty

Getty Images

Ever the consistent trendsetter, Zoë Kravitz wore an Audreycore updo to the 2022 Oscars. The sleek, twisted bun with baby Hepburn bangs was such a strong look that the star kept the same style even when she changed outfits for the Vanity Fair afterparty.

19 of 21

Floral Finesse

Lily James wears a spiky bun hairstyle with baby bangs and black camellia hair accessories

@lilyjamesofficial

While Lily James's Met Gala makeup was decidedly '90s-inspired, her updo melded the era with a hint of Audreycore. Halley Brisker styled the actress's hair into a ballerina bun, added baby bangs and spiky ends with the help of tape-in extensions, and finished the look with some black camellias.

20 of 21

Balletcore Audrey

For a pre-Met Gala party, Camila Morrone channeled Hepburn's iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's look in a backless Givenchy LBD, plenty of pearls, and a modern Audreycore updo. Lux kept the style simple, creating a high ballerina bun topped off with a small black ribbon.

21 of 21

All About Bangs

Olivia Rodrigo wears a sleek bun hairstyle with baby bangs to the 2023 Met Gala

@oliviarodrigo

For the 2023 Met Gala, Olivia Rodrigo embraced old Hollywood glamour in a fringe dress by Thom Browne and this Audreycore updo. To create it, Clayton Hawkins gave the musician a classic ballerina bun and paired it with a set of faux micro-bangs.

Related Stories