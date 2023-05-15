21 Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Updos That Prove Classic Glamour Is Back

You've likely heard of balletcore and Barbiecore, but what if we told you that "Audreycore" is the next big thing? This trend celebrates Audrey Hepburn's iconic beauty and style, from the Sabrina looks that made the actress and humanitarian synonymous with Givenchy to the Breakfast at Tiffany's LBD-and-tiara ensemble that's sparked countless tributes. While the Hepburn-inspired aesthetic has never really gone away, it's having a major resurgence thanks to the Tiffany Landmark flagship reopening, a Met Gala filled with bows and pearls, and the rise of coquette beauty. Audreycore updos, in particular, are on the rise as stars (and the world) bring classic glamour to their hairstyles with decadent details galore. There are countless ways to interpret the trend, and we're in love with all the chic accessories, texture play, and architectural buns that put a new spin on Hepburn's iconic beauty. Ahead, see 21 stunning Audreycore updos, proving that a little old Hollywood inspo may be just what you need to revamp your look.
Sleek and Sophisticated
For the Tiffany Landmark opening, Hailey Bieber went full Breakfast at Tiffany's in a little black dress, pearl jewelry, and a modern Audreycore updo. Slicked-back styles are a go-to for the model and entrepreneur, who wore her bun high with a small black ribbon in tribute to Hepburn.
Audreycore Ponytail
Paying tribute to Hepburn's iconic style doesn't require a bun. Karlie Kloss achieved an Audreycore updo look by adding a large black bow to her long, sleek ponytail, pairing the style with radiant makeup, oversized stud earrings, and piles of pearls.
Slicked-Back Bob
All types of bob hairstyles are trending right now, but rest assured that you can still embrace classic Breakfast at Tiffany's energy with shorter strands. For this year's Met Gala, Serena Williams dressed up her slicked-back ombré bob hairstyle with a layered pearl headband that coordinated with her necklaces.
Classic Audreycore
When Aubrey Plaza showed up to the 2023 Met Gala, her Audrey Hepburn vibes were so strong that she joked that her name was "Audrey Slutburn" during an interview with Chloe Fineman. To create the look, hairstylist Mark Townsend gave the actress a voluminous high bun, fluffy curtain bangs, and finished the look with a black Jennifer Behr bow.
Elegant Curls
Embracing your natural curls in a Hepburn-inspired updo as Byrdie cover star Yara Shahidi did here is a luxe, modern take on classic old Hollywood textures like finger waves. We love how the slicked-back roots and artfully laid baby hairs highlight the seamless low updo while simultaneously allowing the multi-hyphenate talent's radiant makeup to shine.
Voluminous Blowout
To embrace the Audreycore vibes with your hair down, all you need is the right accessory. Sydney Sweeney's oversized black bow is the cherry on top of her layered, ultra-voluminous blowout, reimagining classic glamour for 2023.
Major Volume
Lizzo went all out for the Met Gala with a Queen of Sheba-meets-Audreycore updo that reached incredible heights. Hairstylist Shelby Swain created a towering pin-curled bun using a Dyson Airwrap, finishing the look with spiky baby bangs.
Half-Up Audrey
In another Met Gala moment, Emily Ratajkowski showed us exactly how to make a half-up hairstyle fit the Audreycore aesthetic. From the baby bangs to the curls to the romantic black bow, everything about this look screams retro glamour.
Audreycore Locs
Here, Chloe Bailey pulled her locs into an elegantly twisted Audreycore updo, which she modernized with spiky loose ends. Paired with glam makeup and asymmetrical earrings, it's the ultimate statement for a night out.
Braided Bun
Back in 2019, Laura Harrier was ahead of the Audreycore trend with this elegant updo. The look features a sky-high braided bun, playful baby hair placement, and tiny flowers for a stunning, ethereal vibe.
Platinum Dream
Lady Gaga arrived at the 2019 Oscars in a show-stopping tribute to Hepburn consisting of a structural Alexander McQueen black gown and the Tiffany yellow diamond—only the Breakfast at Tiffany's star herself and Mary Whitehouse had worn it before her. For hair, the multi-hyphenate star went for a white-blonde take on the classic Audrey updo, and we love the swooping structure.
Luscious Blowout
In 2021, Beyoncé joined the exclusive club of Tiffany diamond-wearers as part of the brand's "About Love" campaign with husband Jay-Z, and she made headlines in a full Hepburn-inspired look for the occasion. The music superpower's signature honey blonde blowout looked stunning pulled into a tousled high bun, with a few pieces left out to frame her face.
Bundle of Bows
FKA Twigs' 2023 Met Gala hairstyle is one of the most intricate Audreycore updos we've seen. Hairstylist Louis Souvestre shaped the musician's strands into an arrangement of rose and bow-inspired shapes, and the result is utterly mesmerizing.
Face-Framing Spirals
For the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don't Worry Darling, Gemma Chan paid tribute to the movie's mid-century dystopia with a Hepburn-inspired updo. Hairstylist Jenny Cho created a tousled high bun, leaving out a few face-framing curls for an effortlessly chic finish.
Effortless Curls
As one of the Gossip Girl reboot's breakout stars, it's only natural that Whitney Peak is always on top of the trends. This curly updo with bangs, which she rocked last fall, is an effortlessly elegant choice that transitions easily from day to night, especially when paired with minimal makeup and simple hoops.
Architectural Twist
Florence Pugh may have just shaved her head for her upcoming role in We Live in Time (and debuted it at the Met Gala, no less), but not before she had her own Audrey moment at the Oscars earlier this year. Rather than going the bun route, Peter Lux gave Pugh a high ponytail and twisted it forward, creating an optical illusion of Hepburn bangs. Naturally, a black ribbon completed the look.
Half-Up Braids
Gabrielle Union stood out at the Tiffany Landmark opening for several reasons, from her tiered Elie Saab LBD to her radiant makeup, but her innovative Hepburn-inspired updo is possibly our favorite part. Larry Sims left the bottom half of the star's hair loose while braiding the top half into a wrapped bun, complete with a few face-framing pieces left free.
Artfully Placed
Ever the consistent trendsetter, Zoë Kravitz wore an Audreycore updo to the 2022 Oscars. The sleek, twisted bun with baby Hepburn bangs was such a strong look that the star kept the same style even when she changed outfits for the Vanity Fair afterparty.
Floral Finesse
While Lily James's Met Gala makeup was decidedly '90s-inspired, her updo melded the era with a hint of Audreycore. Halley Brisker styled the actress's hair into a ballerina bun, added baby bangs and spiky ends with the help of tape-in extensions, and finished the look with some black camellias.
Balletcore Audrey
For a pre-Met Gala party, Camila Morrone channeled Hepburn's iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's look in a backless Givenchy LBD, plenty of pearls, and a modern Audreycore updo. Lux kept the style simple, creating a high ballerina bun topped off with a small black ribbon.
All About Bangs
For the 2023 Met Gala, Olivia Rodrigo embraced old Hollywood glamour in a fringe dress by Thom Browne and this Audreycore updo. To create it, Clayton Hawkins gave the musician a classic ballerina bun and paired it with a set of faux micro-bangs.