12 Ways To Channel Audrey Hepburn’s Signature Style

There’s something about Audrey Hepburn’s outfits that just truly never goes out of style. The timeless silhouettes, classic prints, and charming details that make up the actress’s signature look are ones we’re still lusting over in modern times. It’s no wonder fashion houses from Givenchy to Balmain dressed Hepburn in her hey-day—the way she carried clothes with elegance didn’t go unnoticed.
Believe it or not, Hepburn’s fashion aesthetic is so ageless; you can still channel her style today with the right pieces. Once you have the perfect boatneck blouse, cropped trousers, or black turtleneck, you’ll be channeling her classic look. And if you’re feeling a bit fatigued from the trends of 2021 (you can only be in sweatsuits for so long, right?), these are the perfect, tried-and-true wardrobe staples to go back to again and again. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 12 ways you can channel your inner Audrey Hepburn this spring and beyond.
Boatneck Blouse
Chances are you have a bunch of V-neck or scoop-neck blouses already but have you considered an Audrey Hepburn-style boatneck? It’s a subtle detail that makes a hugely elegant impact, especially for photos from the shoulder up.
Body-Skimming Black Separates
Audrey Hepburn loved her tight, black separates. Today, they make for the easiest, no-brainer outfit you can imagine.
Peter-Pan Collar
Audrey Hepburn basically provided us with a masterclass in wearing Peter Pan collars without looking childlike. Look for elevated, statement fabrics to make this feel anything but juvenile.
Vintage Headscarf
Audrey Hepburn loved a headscarf moment so much that she wore one on her wedding day. Can we take a moment for this pastel pink coordination?
Oversized Black Sunnies
As soon as you think of Hepburn, this image from Breakfast at Tiffany’s probably pops into your head. Have your own window shopping moment with one of the comparable frames below.
Striped Basics
If you ever need a reason to update your striped shirt arsenal, a look at vintage Audrey Hepburn photos will do the trick. The trend just never gets old.
Black Loafers
Yet another staple with the Audrey Hepburn stamp of approval: the black loafer. With a shrunken trench, cropped trousers, and tall socks, you’ve got a timeless look for every day.
Itty-Bitty Shorts
For your next boat ride (or just a cross-town walk), a pair of itty-bitty shorts and a chic blouse make for a sweet summer ensemble.
Black Turtleneck
Do we really need to sell you on a black turtleneck? Some of Hepburn’s most iconic moments included one. Now, it’s time to make your own iconic black turtleneck memories.
Straw Hat
Audrey Hepburn loved a good hat moment, and we’re getting major inspo from this straw hat for our next trip somewhere warm.
Gold Statement Earring
The best way to add a little something extra to an otherwise simple outfit? A stunning gold earring, of course.
Cropped Trousers
Thought those trousers were too short on you? Think again, because Audrey was all about a cropped trouser all the way up to a capri or a pedal pusher.