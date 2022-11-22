Aubrey Plaza Just Went Bombshell Blonde

The resurgence of indie sleaze has us revisiting some of our favorite Tumblr icons, and Aubrey Plaza tops the list. Sure, she's definitely crossed into the mainstream—hello, season two of The White Lotus—but she'll always be our indie queen. However, on November 19, the star arrived at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Governors Awards looking like a classic movie star thanks to her brand new blonde hair.

Getty

Before getting to her hair, we think the star's outfit deserves some recognition. Plaza sported a Mônot black floor-length gown with a plunging neckline, halter top, low back, and peek-a-boo slit right down the middle. She paired the dress with black patent leather open-toed pumps, a chic black clutch, and diamond bracelets and drop earrings that brought an Old Hollywood glam to her overall look.

As for her hair, Plaza swapped her signature brunette tresses for a bright blonde hue. Instead of bleaching her brows to match her hair, she kept her brows dark, adding contrast to her new 'do while framing her face. Her hair was pulled back into a chignon (which, if you're unfamiliar, is a low bun), and her hairstylist, Mark Townsend, added volume to the front of her hair by creating a floating side part.

Getty

Plaza is only the most recent celebrity to rock blonde hair for the fall, meaning it's a trend that's here to stay. Recently, we've seen Ariana Grande try out a mushroom blonde color, and Emma Roberts add "Tiramisu" lowlights to her summer blonde, bringing brightness into the cooler months. By choosing a super bright, yet not-quite-platinum color, Plaza set an example for how good blonde hair can look once the flowers have wilted and the summer has passed.

Plaza paired her new color with a wash of brown eyeshadow in her crease, along with a black wing to keep the classic glam vibes going. In addition, she created a monochromatic look with her lips and nails with bright red lipstick and a matching firetruck mani and pedi. Her makeup and hairstyle both top off the Old Hollywood look she was looking for.