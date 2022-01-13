13 Athleisure Outfits for Whatever 2022 Brings

The lines between athletic wear, casual pieces, sleepwear, and good old street clothes have never been more blurred. It's time to embrace the loss of boundaries and dress for comfort. The key to keeping things polished enough to confidently move from YouTube yoga videos to a walk in the park with a crush is upgrading your casual look with one crucial statement piece. Try a super clean sneaker instead of your beat-up gym shoes, or add a colorful purse to signal workout time's over. Channel Hailey Bieber by tossing a boxy blazer on top and calling it a day.

It's refreshing to embrace athleisure after years of fruitless debate over whether it's a fad or represents a downright lack of effort. The reality is, dressing in a way that offers comfort is sometimes the best we can do. And the upside happens to be that loads of new designers are tackling the category with fresh creativity, plus heritage brands continue to explore new ways to reimagine it.

If this is the year you master turning gray areas into your best style yet, read on for 13 athleisure outfit ideas from the ever-evolving category.

Business Casual

The subtle details in these Air Force 1s give them an inspired feeling compared to the overdone plain white. Pair them with a fresh white pair of sweats and an easy button-down, and you're all set for Zoom meetings, errands, or whatever your day has in store.



Matching Set

Athleisure's bread and butter is the matching set. This playful color and retro fit feels like a welcomed departure from a simple crewneck.



Seamless Style

Keep things easy in a bodysuit made of super-soft material that's perfect for transitioning from productive days indoors to activities out of the house. The sweatpants are fuzzy, red, and the kind of hue that doesn't match to the point where it's a cool clash story.



Shop The Look Staud

Matek

Reimagined Nostalgia

Flared yoga pants feel delightfully nostalgic and super cozy when worn with this bright quarter-zip top. Finish off the look with recycled sneakers you can feel good about.



Off-Duty Dancer

Interested in dressing like a French ballerina just off from rehearsal? Le Ore is the brand for you. The brand's long bodysuit doubles as the layering piece you never knew you needed.



Shop The Look Le Ore

Alo Yoga

Bright Basics

If all black's not exactly your look, try embracing the joy of dressing comfortably in these purposely oversized pieces that feel very of-the-moment.

Shop The Look COS

Sundae School

Cozy Chic

Sure, sherpa sweatpants are a touch indulgent, but the outfit is balanced out with an easy-to-wear cropped and ribbed top, plus the running shoes dreams are made of.

Shop The Look Madhappy

Hoka

Zoezi Sport

Future Fitness

There's something about a well-executed athleisure look that just makes being active feel more natural. These sporty shorts and collegiate socks are a great start.

Modern Sophistication

A blazer provides more of a serious take on athleisure, but the category is all about versatility. The stirrups on these leggings feel '80s in the best way.

Shop The Look Mango

Splits 59

First Class

A cashmere hoodie is the secret to long-haul flights and feeling fancy from home. Paired with leggings in an unexpected neutral, the look's dialed in.

Full-On Comfort

There might not be a more defining shoe of the athleisure movement than the Classic Ultra Mini Ugg. If you can get your hands on a pair, wear them with baby blue sweats and a ribbed tee for max comfort.

Everyday Ease

Play it cool in all neutrals. The texture of this sweater makes it a fun investment piece, while the bodysuit promises lots of outfit opportunities to come.

Ready to Go

The joy of athleisure is having nowhere to go, but being prepared for anything. This outfit is ideal for bodega runs, easy strolls, and that last ingredient you forgot.