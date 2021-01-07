These Affordable Crystal Tools Transformed My Tired, Puffy Complexion

For the price, you really can’t go wrong with Atahana’s Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set. Both tools successfully de-puffed my face while leaving me glowing.

We purchased Atahana's Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set so our writer could put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review.

Facial tools can be pretty life-changing. Not only do they have the potential to lift and sculpt the face while waking up your complexion, but the act of using them—aka giving yourself a proper lymphatic drainage massage—is the ultimate self-care ritual. Looking for any excuse to pamper myself daily, I jumped at the chance to take Atahana’s Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set for a spin.

A budget-friendly Byrdie favorite, this set features two 100% jade tools that promise to boost circulation and lymphatic drainage while sculpting, contouring, and de-puffing. But I have something to admit here: I already own about 10 fancy crystal rollers and gua sha tools, and they’re all collecting dust on my vanity tray. I keep them on display because they’re pretty to look at, but in reality, I never took the time to learn how to properly use them.

Would these be the tools to change that, once and for all? Read on to find out.

Atahana Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Uses: Promotes lymphatic drainage, boosts circulation, fights puffiness, sculpts, and stimulates blood flow which can increase collagen production, fight wrinkles, and help to tighten and tone skin. Price: $16.95 Best Features: This set includes both a facial roller and gua sha tool made from 100% Xiuyan jade as well as a helpful how-to video and e-book tutorial. About the Brand: After experiencing firsthand the damaging marketing tactics and campaigns used by beauty brands across the globe, the founders of Atahana set out to create a brand that promoted self-care, self respect, and confidence. Rather than feed on the insecurities and conditionings surrounding beauty, the brand promotes natural, holistic beauty for all.

About My Skin: Plagued by puffiness

No matter what concoction of fancy skincare I fall asleep wearing, I will inevitably wake up a puffy mess. Soft and glowy perhaps, but still puffy. Even on the rare occasion that I get a full eight hours of shut-eye, my cheeks and under-eyes will still look like I’ve been awake for days. With that in mind, I was looking forward to learning how to give myself a proper facial massage that would literally drain the puffiness right out of my face.

I incorporated Atahana’s tools into my routine over the course of two weeks, using them to give myself a lymphatic drainage massage at least three or four times a week. While a facial massage is definitely a nice way to end a long day, I’m more interested in its instant de-puffing, sculpting, and radiance-boosting effects, so I choose to use my tools in the morning post-cleanse and serum application. I reached for the facial roller on some occasions but used the gua sha tool more often since it’s much more powerful.

While you’ll see temporary effects that can last for the day, you’ll have to use these tools regularly in order to reap any long-term benefits.

The Science: Boosts blood flow and lymphatic drainage

Before we get into how these particular tools fared, it’s important to first understand what crystal facial tools are actually meant to do. I reached out to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jessie Cheung of Cheung Aesthetics and Wellness in Chicago to get the low down on both rollers and gua sha tools.

“From a purely physical point of view, facial tools are used to stimulate circulation and lymphatic drainage, boost collagen production and the penetration of active ingredients, and treat inflammation while simultaneously sculpting,” says Cheung. “Facial tools made of crystal add in the metaphysical with the idea that crystals transmit and tune energy so that you get the added benefit of negative energy release, which can manifest as wrinkles and puffiness.”

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

While both tools boast similar benefits, the gua sha and facial roller are two totally different tools. So when is best to use each of them? “Traditionally, gua sha is a technique that utilizes any small, rounded blunt surface to scrape the skin to promote circulation and tissue drainage while relaxing stiff muscles, with the endpoint of redness and possible bruising,” explains Cheung. “Facial rollers are a more gentle way to boost circulation and drain tissue without the mechanical scraping and possible redness from a gua sha tool.”

She also adds that, just like a regular body massage, you won’t see lasting benefits from the occasional use of these facial tools, but if you do perform treatments regularly, you may notice "sustained improvements with inflammation and puffiness.”

How To Use: Pump, roll, and lightly drag tools along lymphatic nodes and paths

Both the facial roller and gua sha tools are used to perform a lymphatic drainage facial massage. It’s obviously much easier to watch a visual rather than read through written instructions, so you can watch a how-to video on Atahana’s website here.

The important step here is to always be sure to move the fluid down the side of the face and down the neck before moving on to the next section.

To quickly recap, you’ll first want to make sure you have a clean face and tool and apply your favorite facial oil or serum before beginning the massage. This step is important, as you want your skin to have some slip to it to avoid tugging or pulling on it with the tool. Next, with whichever tool you choose to use, you’ll gently “pump” (or press three to five times) a number of lymph nodes in the neck and along the sides of the face, then roll or slide the tool along different paths across the cheeks, forehead, jawline, under the eyes, and down the neck to drain lymphatic fluid away from the face.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

The facial roller is meant for lighter sessions, while the gua sha tool is meant for firmer, deeper massages. The video tutorial only shows the facial roller being used, but this exact same massage (targeting the same nodes and paths) should be followed for the gua sha tool, using whatever end of the tool fits best for that particular part of the face. Just be sure to keep the tool as close to flat on your skin as possible—avoiding dragging the tool across the skin at a 90-degree angle—using firm pressure. Using a gua sha shouldn’t hurt, so be mindful of how much pressure you use, and be sure to use it at a slow and mindful speed.

Design: Much higher-quality than I expected

I own a handful of gua sha tools and facial rollers of different price points, and for being so affordable, I was surprised at how beautiful Atahana’s tools are. The gua sha is sleek and expertly carved, and the crystal itself is high-quality. While the metal bits on the facial roller are pretty basic and don’t necessarily look super luxurious, the crystals are, again, stunning. Aesthetics aside, both tools fit perfectly in the palm of my hand and have a nice weight to them, making them easy to maneuver across the face.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

The Results: Instantly de-puffed and glowy

As long as you use these tools correctly, they really do work. In my photos, I used the roller on the left side of my face and the gua sha on the right. Overall, I had more of a glow, and despite my skin getting a little red during use (especially on the gua sha side), this faded pretty quickly. Personally, I found the gua sha to be more effective for me, but someone who’s looking for glowing skin and slight sculpting might like the roller best.

My eyes were significantly de-puffed and I was slightly more defined around my jawline and lower cheek.

It’s important to note that the results I saw were a temporary fix. Though I used these a few times a week over my testing period, I would need to use them regularly for longer in order to notice any lasting changes. As Cheung points out, it’s possible to see sustained improvements in puffiness and inflammation over time, so I’m planning to make these lymphatic drainage facials a part of my regular routine.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

The Value: Truly a steal

In my opinion, this set is truly a steal. It's priced at less than $20, meaning you’re getting two tools made of 100% Xiuyan jade for about five bucks a piece. But don’t be put off by the low price—the tools definitely don’t feel cheap.

Similar Products: You’ve got options

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar: I had the opportunity to review this pricey facial tool from Jillian Dempsey, and I must say, it’s pretty great. A luxe upgrade from your classic gua sha or roller, this 24-karat gold plated T-shaped tool vibrates as it lifts, contours, de-puffs, and revives. At $195, it’s a far cry from Atahana’s price for two tools, but if you’re looking to treat yourself, this is an effective tool to invest in. Plus, it’s really sleek and beautiful.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

Face Gym Multi-Sculpt: Out of the many gua sha tools collecting dust on my vanity, the Multi-Sculpt from FaceGym is the only one I’ve actually taken to time to attempt to use prior to this review. Unlike Atahana’s jade roller, this beautiful piece is made from recyclable stainless steel (and I find it comforting to know that I can’t drop and shatter it). What makes this tool really stand out is its six different edges that can be used for lymphatic drainage, sculpting, contouring, and tension relief for different parts of the face, neck, and décolletage. At $60, it’s definitely a splurge compared to Atahana’s jade tools, but this one is worth it for its unique design alone.