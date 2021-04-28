Ashwagandha Has a Host of Benefits—and Some Sneaky Side Effects

Adaptogens are everywhere these days. These powerful herbs are said to help our bodies manage and adapt to stress. And, well, anything that can help us get a handle on stress definitely has our attention. We wouldn't be surprised to hear that many of you feel the same way.

One of the most popular adaptogens is an herb called ashwagandha—also known as Withania somnifera or Indian ginseng. The root of ashwagandha is widely used in Ayurvedic medicine. It can be taken in various forms, including as a capsule, powder, tea, or tincture (check out our roundup of some of the best ashwagandha supplements here).

While ashwagandha has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for hundreds of years, it has also become popular outside Ayurveda for its many supposed health benefits. Ashwagandha is said to be able to help us in many different ways, from increasing energy levels to regulating our nervous system, improving sleep and rest, preventing or stopping stress-related hair loss, and even boosting libido.

"One of the hallmarks of ashwagandha is its adaptogen and nervine properties," says Ellie Heintze, a licensed acupuncturist and naturopathic doctor at Starting Point Acupuncture and Wellness. "It can help with balancing stress levels, boosting mood, and helping with mental clarity and focus. There are also studies that show ashwagandha can help with inflammation and reduce pain."

Read on for some benefits and side effects of ashwagandha.