The Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer is a seriously luxe product that conceals and highlights areas of the face with minimal effort, leaving your skin with a natural-looking radiance. Super hydrating and comfortable to wear, this concealer will blend into your skin seamlessly but may work best for certain skin types and tones.

We put the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

The world of concealers is ever-evolving. You'll often find new formulas on the market that are just so good, you'll want to ditch the one you're using. Because I typically skip foundation, I'm obsessed with trying the latest and greatest in the concealer category—ones that promise to make under my eyes look more rested and my skin look its healthiest. One day, Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Lightweight Liquid Concealer ended up on my radar.

I decided to give it a try because of how much I loved the brand's Luminous Silk foundation. Would the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer wow me the same way the foundation did? For my reaction and experience, keep reading the full review below.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer Best for: Drier, mature, or more balanced skin types. Uses: A concealer that hydrates, de-puffs, and covers dark circles, hyperpigmentation, and other uneven areas. Potential allergens: Propylene glycol Hero ingredients: Caffeine, vitamin E Byrdie Clean? No; contains paraffin. Price: $38 Shade Range: 20 shades About the brand: Giorgio Armani has created elegant, luxurious clothing for decades, and he's also leveraged that expertise to bring his aesthetic to the beauty industry. Armani Beauty has offered skincare, fragrance, and cosmetics products over the past 10 years.

About My Under-Eyes: Dark circles with noticeable tear troughs

My under-eye area is a big insecurity of mine: my dark circles have a purplish-brown hue and my tear troughs—the creases between my lower eyelids and cheeks—are pretty noticeable, casting an additional shadow. These features are genetic, so, as much as I’d love to solve them with nine hours of sleep a night and living my best gua sha life, these circles and tear troughs are here to stay. Since I’m hyper-aware of this part of my face, I’ve tried a bunch of concealers over the years, and I’m always interested in finding a product that might have the coverage and formula that works best for me.

Since I’m working from home most of the time, I’m not wearing much makeup these days. To prepare for a video call, I usually reach for my MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix 24-Hour Concealer in shade NW35. The shade of this concealer doesn’t actually brighten my under-eye area much; it simply neutralizes the purple under my eyes enough to make me look a little more well-rested, which is my preferred at-home makeup look. Its liquid texture settles into my skin without looking unnatural, and it wears well throughout my work day. To apply it, I dot the 24-Hour Concealer on the darkest parts of my under-eyes, blend it out with a fluffy crease brush, and then set it with a touch of my Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder.

When I was testing the Armani Luminous Silk Concealer, I repeated the same steps: I applied the concealer under my eyes with the applicator, blended it with a crease brush, and set it with my translucent powder. Over the course of a week, I used this concealer alongside my MAC Mineralize Skinfinish Natural powder and LYS Beauty Bronzer. This product is typically recommended for drier or more balanced skin, but since I was just using this under my eyes, I was curious to see how it would work for me.

How to Apply: Adjust the applicator depending where you use it

On the Armani Beauty website, the application instructions recommend to either use the tip of the applicator to spot-apply the concealer or use the flat sides of the brush to conceal or highlight larger areas of your face. I used the narrow end of the applicator to apply the product on the darkest parts of my circles, then blended it out.

Although the Luminous Silk Concealer is a multi-use product, I didn’t use it elsewhere on my face. My under-eyes typically require a different shade to adequately brighten them up and I need a product with a thick texture to successfully cover my dark spots. If you have minimal darkness under your eyes or hyperpigmentation isn’t a major concern of yours, you’d be able to use one shade of the Armani concealer on your entire face.

The Shade Range: Should be extended

An element of this concealer that could use attention is the shade range. With 20 shades, Armani's Luminous Silk Concealer doesn't sufficiently address the variety of skin tones and concerns that exist out there. Anyone with a deeper skin tone or more specific concerns that need addressing might not find what they’re looking for from this product, simply because of the shades available.

The Results: Hydrated, brighter under-eyes

Khera Alexander/Design by Cristina Cianci

Armani's Luminous Silk Concealer is really nice. Its liquid texture, easy-to-blend formula, and pigment can help conceal or brighten dark circles or hyperpigmentation almost immediately. After I blended in the concealer, I had good coverage. The product dries with a radiant finish, and though I set it with powder, the luminosity remained intact, mimicking natural skin beautifully. My under-eye area looked nourished, hydrated, and skin-like, as if I wasn’t wearing any product at all. During my week using it, I was able to wear the concealer throughout my entire day of work without it fading.

As great as all of that was, I have to be honest: I was hopeful that I would come to love this product the same way I adore the Luminous Silk foundation, but I found it to be a touch too hydrating for my dark circles and tear troughs. Although the texture is thin and looks gorgeous blended out, it may be too thin for how dark my under-eyes are. It doesn’t take much of this concealer to have medium coverage, and that complements my barely there, at-home beauty routine really well, but I still noticed some darkness under my eyes. Additionally, caffeine is an ingredient in the concealer, which is amazing for reducing puffy under-eyes.

The shade that I used—shade 7.5—brightened nicely, but I felt like my tear troughs looked more pronounced because of the concealer’s hydrating, radiance-boosting finish. Though I love these types of textures and finishes in theory, they never seem to suit me well—products that are a bit more matte tend to work better. Even though this product didn’t quite work for me, someone that has drier skin, mature skin, or less prominent tear troughs under their eyes might really love it.

The Value: Expensive, but comparable to other luxe concealers

For 0.4 oz. at $38, the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer is expensive, but comparable to other luxe concealers. You’re basically paying for the packaging, the history of the brand, and its association with luxury on top of the quality formula. Additionally, you don’t need much product to get light to medium coverage. This means, you’ll likely have the concealer in your makeup bag for a while without needing to purchase another one.

Similar Products: You've got options

Maybelline New York “Fit Me!” Concealer: A beauty product that’s accessible, affordable, and high-quality is always a good thing. Maybelline's “Fit Me!” Concealer ($6) totally meets this criteria, giving you natural coverage but without the luminosity of Armani’s. Long-wearing, moisturizing, and super comfortable on the skin, this product may be what you’re looking for—and you save a few bucks in the process.

MAC Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer: If you love the idea of a hydrating concealer that can give you a skin-like look but know you’ll need something less hydrating than the Luminous Silk Concealer, give MAC's Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer ($24) a try. This concealer is lightweight, buildable, and dries with a natural matte finish that hides dark circles well without accentuating any texture.

Uoma Beauty Stay Woke! Concealer: For anyone that wants a hydrating concealer similar to the Luminous Silk but with more coverage, the Stay Woke! Concealer ($25) from Uoma Beauty will give you what you need. Stay Woke has full coverage, a radiant finish, and a thin, lightweight texture that beautifully conceals dark circles and hyperpigmentation.