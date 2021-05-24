Armani Beauty's Lip Maestro Feels as Great as it Looks

Armani Beauty’s Lip Maestro lives up to the hype. This matte liquid lipstick is non-drying and comes in a variety of beautiful shades.

We put Armani Beauty's Lip Maestro to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I could wax poetic about skincare products all day long, but when it comes to color cosmetics, my interest tends to wane. My makeup routine usually consists of BB cream, eyebrow gel, a light swipe of mascara, Chapstick, and not much else. (I don’t even own eyeshadow.)

The one exception to this, however, is lipstick. I’m a firm believer that a bright lip with nothing else is often the most intriguing beauty look, which is why I was excited to test drive Armani’s iconic Lip Maestro. Ahead, my take on this high-pigment liquid lipstick.

Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick Best for: Bold, long-lasting lip color Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $38 About the brand: Giorgio Armani is a name that needs little introduction and his namesake beauty collection, launched in 2001, is a favorite amongst beauty lovers around the world. The brand is perhaps best known for its Luminous Silk Foundation.

About My Lips: Often dry

I don’t like admitting this, but I am not always the best at keeping myself hydrated (I’m working on it, I promise). Because of this, my lips are often dry and slightly flaky. Of course, depending on what season of the year it is and how much water I’m drinking, the status of my lip texture fluctuates. As such, I tend to avoid matte lipsticks.

How To Apply: Bold or soft

Nicole Kliest

These lipsticks pack a punch when it comes to pigment, so it’s important to remember that when applying. To go bold, use the pointed edge of the wand to line the edges of your lips and the flat side to fill them in. If you want a softer look, simply dab color on the center of your lips and use your fingertips to smudge it out for a gentle, blurring effect (this is my preferred method).

The Results: Looks as good as it feels

Nicole Kliest / Unsplash

I was surprised by how velvety the matte texture felt after applying Lip Maestro. The color (I'm pictured in 524 above) stayed on for several hours and didn’t smudge. I don’t know if this is cheating, but I applied lip balm prior to application because that seems to be the only way I can wear lipstick without those pesky lipstick flakes appearing (again, very dry lips over here). I also tried it sans balm the next day and while it still felt velvety soft, I think I prefer it with a light layer of moisture underneath.

The Value: It’s an investment

This lipstick isn’t cheap, but if you’re in need of a new lip color that you can rely on to punch up your look in a flash, I definitely recommend Lip Maestro. The fact that you can wear it boldly (via wand application) and softly (by smudging with your fingertips) makes it feel even more worth the investment.

Similar Products: You have options

Rouje Le Rouje Velours Helene: I love everything in Rouje’s beauty portfolio, including Le Rouje Velours Helene ($32), a creamy matte lip color that comes in a slew of pretty shades. Fig Red is my favorite.

Too Faced Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick: The Melted Matte Liquid Lipsticks ($22) from cruelty-free brand Too Faced are infused with nourishing ingredients like avocado oil, vitamin E, and hyaluronic filling spheres that help to moisturize. Plus, the shades are super versatile.