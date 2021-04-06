If you want a foundation that feels like silk, has buildable coverage, and leaves your skin looking beyond gorgeous—look no further. Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation is the solution to your foundation woes.

We put Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

It’s not often to come across a beauty product that you can’t live without. Certainly, the notion seems a bit dramatic at first, yet isn’t that the end goal? To find products you love so much that you'd be devastated beyond all reasoning if you couldn’t get your hands on them? With so many products available, it’s hard to determine which ones truly deserve five stars. I got my hands on the award-winning cult-favorite top-selling foundation that makeup artists and beauty industry professionals go bananas over. And honestly, after using it I can see why.

Ahead is my review of Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation—Spoiler alert: I never, ever want to be without it.

Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation Best for: All skin types Uses: To cover and even out skin Potential Allergens: Aluminum Hydroxide, dimethicone, benzyl alcohol Byrdie Clean?: No Price: $64 About the Brand: Say the name Giorgio Armani and anyone will recognize it. Known for some of the most iconic fashion designs in history, Mr. Armani adding makeup to his collection in 2001, with the founding of Armani Beauty.

About My Skin: I like a soft, natural finish

I am a daily makeup-wearer and have been using this particular foundation consistently for 15 years. Yes, you read that correctly. I have been both a fan of the foundation for myself personally and also use it in my professional makeup kit as the main foundation. I enjoy wearing makeup daily and always wear foundation, concealer, bronzer, blush, mascara, and brow gel. I tend to gravitate towards more natural (no-makeup) makeup looks and like my skin to look soft, dewy, and glowy.

How to Apply: Fingers, foundation brush, or sponge

You can apply this foundation a few different ways, but when you think about really blending it evenly on the skin, the best practice is to use a foundation brush or something like a Beautyblender sponge. You really only need one whole pump’s worth for the face, and you can pump it out on the back of your hand, pick it up with the brush or sponge, and apply it to the face.

The formula is buildable, so if you want very sheer coverage, use about half a pump. If you’re wanting more coverage, you can keep adding and blending as you please. You'll find that the foundation absorbs quickly and blends easily.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Results: It’s my favorite foundation of all

What makes the foundation so wonderful is its ability to cover extremely well, without looking or feeling heavy or cakey on the skin. The science behind the patented Micro-Fil technology allows the foundation to sit on the skin without feeling heavy. The formula fuses to create a soft finish that looks and feels incredibly natural while remaining a long-wearing product.

I have been using this foundation for 15 years, and it has remained at the top of my list as one of my all-time favorite products and one I truly cannot live without.

I find the formula lasts all day and has a dewy skin finish that doesn’t look oily or shiny. I also have this foundation in my professional makeup artists kit and have used it for years as my main foundation for photoshoots, special events, television, film, and weddings. I can attest to the fact that it holds up under any circumstance, along with photographing beautifully, and allows the skin to look healthy, dewy, and natural with very little irritation. Models are always excited to see it when I take it out, as it is such a wonderful formula to use!

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Value: It's pricey

At a higher price point of $64, this formula is worth the price, yet you might find yourself utilizing it a few different ways. If you don’t wear foundation every day, you can certainly wear this for special occasions, extending the longevity and use of the foundation. If you’re someone who wants to wear just a touch of makeup, you can also extend the longevity of this product, making it a smart economic choice. While most luxury brand foundations are around the same price (and some even higher) you will find the results and feel of Luminous Silk very much worth the price and investment.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

Similar Products: You have cheaper options

NARS Sheer Glow Foundation ($47): This foundation helps to enhance the skin all while looking natural. Buildable coverage and a radiant finish make it easy to wear, and it’s suitable for dry, combination, and oily skin types.

Laura Mercier Flawless Lumière Foundation ($48): This weightless medium to full-coverage foundation gives up to 15 hours of wear and a beautiful, glowing skin finish.

Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation ($40): This Dior foundation is suitable for the face and body and comes in 40 shades for all skin tones. It has buildable coverage and is sweatproof. With a natural finish, you can utilize this foundation for any type of coverage you might need.