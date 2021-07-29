We Put Armani Beauty's New Power Lipstick to the Test

At Byrdie, we're celebrating National Lipstick Day the best way we know how: by puckering up and trying out a new collection.

For those who aren't in the know, National Lipstick Day has been around since 2016. Founded by beauty blogger and entrepreneur Huda Kattan, the yearly occurrence gives us makeup enthusiasts the perfect opportunity to celebrate the fabulous tubes of color that lets our lips do the talking. The annual holiday, held every July 29th, has since become our favorite day to flaunt the lip shades we love—and try out a few new formulas.

Between wearing masks and having nowhere to go last year, this year's National Lipstick Day signals our return to a statement-making lip. In fact, the reemergence of spending time outdoors this summer has us buying 80% more lipstick than last year, according to CNN Business.

So, when Armani Beauty announced the release of its Lip Power ($38) collection in June, we knew we had to try it. The 30-piece group includes long-lasting, highly-pigmented, and vivid shades that range from soft nudes to vibrant reds. Of course, nothing speaks like a good road test, especially considering the brand's promise to provide hours of color and pigment with this new formula. Lip Power boasts both a satin finish oil to act as a protective film against dryness and a semi-volatile oil, which evaporates 100 times more slowly than typical lip color oils to coat the lips and give long-lasting color.

Read on to see the shades on team Byrdie and get our honest review. And yes, we even put the 8-hour vibrancy claims to the test.

Armani Beauty Lip Power $38 Shop

The Reviews

Emerald Elitou, News Writer

Courtesy of AE Photos

"These lipsticks were just what my vanity needed! I found all three shades absolutely beautiful, but my favorite had to be the soft beige peach shade of Androgino ($38). I love how the color perfectly complimented my natural lip color.

"I must say that I was impressed that after wearing the lipstick for 6+ hours, the color was still present without smudges. No wonder it's already sold out on Sephora!"

Ashley Rebecca, Makeup Expert and Beauty Writer

Ashley Rebecca

"The Fuschia, berry color of Brave ($38) is exceptional for adding a pop of color to the skin and brightening your complexion. This color is my favorite and works well throughout all seasons. I am obsessed with how easy this formula is to apply and the color payoff. No dry or flaky lips whatsoever,"

Chinea Rodriguez, News Writer

Chinea Rodriguez

“I love the shape of these lipsticks, it made it so easy to apply precisely without a liner which is usually needed for shades like these. The color was also super-pigmented, all I needed was one swipe for an opaque appearance. The red shade Four Hundred ($38) was my favorite.”

Karli Bendlin, Senior Editor

Karli Bendlin

"Since Armani’s Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick ($38) is one of my holy-grail lip products, I was excited to try this new launch and see if it stacked up. I grabbed the shade Tempting, a burgundy red that’s a little bolder than what I usually go for (I’m all about stepping outside my comfort zone this summer).

"After swiping it on, I wasn’t positively blown away by the pigmentation. Was it good? Yes, but I’ve achieved similar results from lipsticks that are way more affordable. The wow factor for me, however, was the longevity of the color. It barely budged throughout an entire afternoon that included lunch and multiple coffees. When it eventually did start to fade, it left behind a subtle popsicle stain look that I liked just as much as the freshly applied color. It’s definitely something I’ll be keeping in my bag for nights out this summer."

Madeline Hirsch, Senior News Editor

Madeline Hirsch

"Even before 2020, I wasn't much of a red lip girl. Usually, I gravitate towards pouty pinks and other subtle nudes, but in the spirit of the day, I opted to try the collection's boldest red: Four Hundred. Well, this Armani lipstick made me realize how much I've been missing. The color has a healthy dose of shine, which I love. (If you're going to do a bright red, why not take the drama all the way up?) Also, the staying power is as advertised. The formula didn't budge through a whole afternoon of zoom meetings—during which I got a few lipstick compliments, by the way."