This Aritzia Buy is One of Fall’s Most Sold Pant

There’s something about knowing you have a pair of pants in your closet that makes you look chic and comfortable at all times—no matter how you style it. A pair of pants that have a tailored look (without the required trip to the tailor) and look good with heels or sneakers is a great investment for any wardrobe. I ordered the Aritzia Wilfred Effortless Pant ($148) a few weeks ago and have been wearing them to drop off my kids at school, shop for groceries, have dinner with friends, and work from home. They've quickly become the best bottom in my collection.

I was drawn to the Effortless Pant because of the neutral color, the wide leg silhouette, and the draped effect that adds some height to my 5’3'' frame. With the seasons in transition, the pants have proved even more versatile when styling with layers. As a busy mom of three, I seek out those quintessential wardrobe items that can serve multiple functions depending on how they’re styled, and Artizia's Wilfred Effortless Pant fits the bill.

Better yet, they come in 22 cool colors, so you have options whether you’re wearing them with sneakers to run errands or four-inch strappy sandals for a night out. Keep scrolling for nine fall outfit ideas you can get from one pair of these buzzy trousers.

Trench Coat Elegance

A long neutral trench coat paired with these lightweight trousers is a perfect look for those cloudy weather days. Pair them with booties and a tucked-in sweatshirt or turtleneck for a timeless look that's easy to put together.



The Mom Off-Duty Look

If you’re bored with the same yoga pants, modernize the class suit pant silhouette with black high-top converse and a white T-shirt. If you’re someone who dresses with comfort in mind (like me), you will find yourself reaching for this outfit multiple times this season. It’s a mom-friendly look that is stylish and comfortable, and still allows you to move and play with your kiddos.



Capped Sleeves and Mules

Embrace your inner '90s child with a fitted cap-sleeve white T-shirt to balance the wide-leg pants and a black belt to tie it all together. For colder nights, style the look with a leather jacket. You can also accessorize with slingbacks and a baguette-shaped bag to add texture and pattern.



A Monochromatic Moment

Go for a monochromatic look with a textured knit halter top in beige and a coordinating nude clutch for a minimalist look. These shoes (and the price) are not to be missed.



Off-the-Shoulder Romance

The juxtaposition of structured lavender trousers with an off-the-shoulder or ruffle top makes for a romantic look that is subtle yet bold. Add platform heels and a gold necklace to complete the look for a dinner or dance-ready outfit.



A Bodysuit Moment

A '90s-inspired bodysuit balances out the proportions of wider pants for a chic and elevated combination. If you’re not into all neutrals, add a pair of colored heels and an oversized blazer for a look that feels minimal but eye-catching.



Preppy Intentions

If your style leans more preppy, pair the cream trousers with a cropped button-front textured cardigan. Complete the look with heeled mules and a gold herringbone necklace for a seamless look.



A Classic Suit Look

Searching for a more conservative option for fall-friendly office looks? Keep it classic with a tailored suit. Style a structured jacket with matching trousers and strappy heels for a sophisticated but edgy combination.



Easy, Breezy, and Coastal

Upgrade your favorite bralette with a breezy coastal look by layering on an unbuttoned linen shirt. When worn in combination with the effortless pants, you'll have a relaxed weekend-ready outfit.