R.e.m Beauty's New Drop Has Everything You Need for Glossy, Celestial Lids

Truthfully, there is no shortage of celebrity beauty launches—and there seems to be new brands popping up almost daily. But, Ariana Grande's, r.e.m beauty, defied the odds. Although it launched just a few months ago, the brand's debut, Ultraviolet, included a tight collection of carefully crafted liquid eyeshadows, neutral eyeshadow palettes, eyeliners, and more. After trying chapter one, we were convinced: r.e.m. beauty is here to stay. Thankfully, the time for a new drop from the brand has finally arrived.

Goodnight & Go supplements and enhances the first collection. While R.e.m. beauty's debut focused on makeup essentials, this new collection offers makeup and skincare products that you'd want to wear on special occasions. According to the brand, it's meant to help you experience a "world where fantasy blurs with reality." Naturally, that means multidimensional colors and sensorial textures.

Goodnight & Go (available to shop on March 21) features bright, colored palettes, metallic liquid shadows, lashes, a clear eyeshadow gloss, and a dual-powered cheek lip tint. The drop also features plenty of skincare formulas that focus on healthy skin for flawless application. Keep reading for all the details on the newest collection drop.

The Makeup Products



Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette, $24

R.e.m. Beauty

This time around, the beloved R.e.m. beauty palette is back with three new color renditions: smitten kitten, gogo boots, and groovy baby. Each shade is inspired by one of Grande's signature eye looks, and this rendition features lots of metallic hues (think golds, silvers, and other shimmery options) along with layering basics (like brown and pink tones). The formula is talc-free with a high color payoff and lots of blendability, which makes recreating Grande's looks as simple as can be.



Midnight Shadows Metallic Gel Eyeshadow, $16

R.e.m. Beauty

For an eye look that can be done in minutes, grab one of these metallic gel eyeshadows. The formula covers lids in a beautiful wash of color. With this gorgeous metallic-hued glimmer, you'll only need a little bit of product for high color payoff. The new R.e.m Beauty addition arrives in five shades: affirmation (a rosy lavender), quality time (a bright red with a pink shimmer), communication (a rich peach), touch (an icy mint), and gifts (a gold champagne). Its water-infused formula dries down effortlessly, too, so there's no need to worry about reapplication throughout the day.

Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Gloss, $16

R.e.m. Beauty

If bold colors aren't your thing, behold this clear eyeshadow gloss. Its translucent formula glides onto lids seamlessly and leaves a smooth, wet finish that'll shine when the light hits it. Also nice: It can be worn alone or on top of other brighter shadows and may be used on your face or lips, too.

R.e.m Dream Lashes, $16

R.e.m. Beauty

To finish off your makeup look, add some lashes for some extra pizazz. They're made from faux mink fibers, give off a gorgeous 3D effect and have a weightless band so your eyes won't feel dragged down when you wear them. The brand recommends applying them with a thin layer of lash glue that dries for 15-30 seconds to ensure they seamlessly adhere to your lash line. It also comes in two styles: provocateur (a natural glam option) and daydreamin' (for lots of volume).



Eclipse Cheek & Lip Stick, $18

R.e.m. Beauty

With a lightweight, blendable formula, r.e.m. beauty's cheek-and-lipstick is the perfect addition to any makeup routine. The two-in-one balm is not only easy to use but adds a gorgeous healthy flush of color to your cheeks and lips. Its formula is infused with hydrating ingredients—like jojoba seed oil and grapefruit extract—and melts into your skin upon application. Apply to your cheeks with a brush for a more sheer payoff or directly for a more intense color payoff.

The Skincare Products



Full Night's Sleep Cooling Blurring Undereye Balm, $22

R.e.m. Beauty

Wake up dull, tired under eyes with just one swipe of this undereye balm. It's intended to soothe, lock in moisture, blur, and reduce the appearance of dark circles. It makes for a lovely refresh when you're running low on sleep or need a quick pick-me-up. Wear it alone or underneath makeup to achieve the full effects. Pro tip: The brand advises keeping it in the refrigerator for an extra cooling effect.

Mist Thing Calming Face Mist, $24

R.e.m. Beauty

Now, face mists are great for freshening up mid-day. With a calming lavender and rose scent, you'll find yourself spritzing some on whenever you get the chance. Apply it to skin after skincare and before makeup or onto makeup to eliminate any cakey-ness.

Flourishing Lash & Brow Boosting Serum, $40

R.e.m. Beauty

And, of course, there's a lash and brow-boosting serum. Its formula is intended to promote longer, thicker lashes and brows and may help defend against breakage. Also: It's cruelty-free, vegan, and ophthalmologist tested. Apply to the brow and upper and lower lash lines twice a day for the best results.

