Ariana Grande's New Mushroom Blonde Hair Is Perfect For Fall

Whether you’re a Broadway fan through and through or are just becoming acquainted with theater, you're likely familar with the musical Wicked, which chronicles the backstories of Glinda, The Good Witch of the North, and Elphaba, The Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. The Broadway play has been running since 2003, and nearly 20 years later, a film adaptation is on the horizon, with Ariana Grande set to play Glinda. The singer actually started her career on Broadway, so she knows how to commit to a role—in fact, Grande revealed a new blonde hair color in preparation for her on-screen performance.

Ari has gone blonde before—who could forget her Sweetener era?— but this time, we're seeing a whole new shade on the songstress. Grande swapped out her dark brunette shade for a mushroom blonde color with the help of celebrity hairstylist Carl Bembridge. In her reveal, she kept her outfit fairly minimal, pairing her simple pearl earrings with a black crew neck. Grande matched her brows to her hair color and bleached them blonde, and tied her hair into her signature ponytail. (She even matched her útiles beauty hair tie to her new color).

Sure, the shade pairs well with a bubbly pink dress and a dazzling tiara on screen—but it's also the perfect transition into cool-weather for all blondes thanks to the earthy tones and dimension. If you're in the market for a shade like this, it’s best to speak with your hairstylist to see if a full head of blonde hair, balayage highlights, ribbon highlights, or even lowlights will help you achieve this look. In any case, make sure to invest in a color-safe shampoo and a purple mask or at-home toner to uphold your hair's cool tones in between salon visits.

If Wicked's film adaptation is anywhere near as stunning as Ari’s new tresses, then we cannot wait to get in line for the premiere.