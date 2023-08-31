Ariana Grande's Frosty Eyeshadow Is a Cool Break From the Summer Heat

Ariana Grande has served countless killer beauty looks since we were first introduced to her as Kat on Victorious, including her signature wing, retro-futuristic beauty, and creative eyeliner. Since launching r.e.m. beauty, the looks have just kept on coming—often with the '60s-inspired details we've come to expect from the star.



On August 29, Grande opened a pop-up ice cream shop in New York City to celebrate the launch of r.e.m. Beauty’s brand-new Sweetener Foundation ($35)—which dropped with a groundbreaking 60-shade selection.



Of course, to show up to her Sweetener Shoppe, she had to look as sweet as the desserts on display, opting for a sugar-coated “ice queen” look to help serve scoops, match foundation shades, and meet with her fans.



The ice queen glam was, as you might expect, cool-toned and frosty. Her complexion was bright, even, and glowy with little contour for depth. Her eyelashes were long and dark and provided a stark contrast to her eyelids and temples, which were completely white like snow—giving the ice queen effect. Glossy pink lips, some touches of blush, and her blonde hair in a tight, slicked-back pony finished off the look.



Celebrity makeup artist Michael Anthony used only r.e.m. beauty products to create her cool look. He started off the look with the Sweetener Foundation, using the Cooling Blurring Undereye balm ($22) and Mist Thing Face Mist ($24) as prep for a hydrated, glowy complexion. The mesmerizing eye look started with the Flourishing Lengthening Mascara ($15) for dark lashes, which stood out against the Miss Mercury Interstellar Highlighter Topper ($22) that lit up her eyelids, her cheeks, and nose.

The ice queen realness was finished off with some Space Shape Brow Gel ($20) to sculpt her icy-blonde brows, as well as the Practically Permanent Lip Stain Marker ($16) in Booked and Busy topped with the Thank U, Next Plumping Lip Gloss ($17) in the shade Needy for those glossy, pink lips.



To go with her Queen of the North glamor, she went with a retro-futuristic outfit that has become synonymous with Ariana Grande. She wore a full vintage Courrèges ensemble that consisted of a structured school bus yellow vest with light yellow panels on the sides and zipper details on the chest, which matched the side-slit mini skirt on her bottom half to a T. For more vintage flare, she wore knee-high brown leather gogo boots and circular tan sunglasses when she wasn’t showing off her icy glam.