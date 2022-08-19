Ariana Grande Body Care Is Coming Soon

Ariana Grande spritzed a little joy into fragrance fans' lives last year when she released her God Is A Woman fragrance, an ode to the third single from her Grammy Award-winning album Sweetener.

Fans of Ariana’s popular fragrance can now experience the alluring clean scent in a full-body collection. That’s right, hot on the tail of her REM Beauty makeup launch, the singer and beauty entrepreneur is expanding into body care.

“Creating fragrances and developing products that I love and can share with my fans is such a rewarding creative process,” Grande explains in a statement.

On August 22, the God Is A Woman Body Line, which shares the same fragrance notes as her ninth perfume, will be released as a global exclusive with Ulta Beauty. “We’re delighted to exclusively offer this extension to an already beloved brand that will provide guests even more possibilities to discover self-care essentials that smell great and feel even better,” shares Penny Coy, Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty.

The body collection includes a skin-softening body scrub, soothing body oil, hand and body cream, and a deluxe travel spray.

The Ariana Grande Fragrances brand expands on its mission to create clean beauty products for the God Is A Woman Body Line, and also adheres to Ulta Beauty's Conscious Beauty Program standards, which means the products are cruelty-free, vegan, and made with clean ingredients. “I am so excited for everyone to try this collection.” says Grande.

Ahead, learn more about what’s included in the collection, the formulas behind the products, and the fragrance notes.

Ariana Grande Fragrances

The Body Scrub Soufflé ($30), a salt-based scrub formulated with organic ingredients such as coconut oil and shea butter to gently exfoliate the skin while leaving it silky smooth, is Grande's favorite product in this collection. “I am obsessed with the scrub since it’s all about nourishing and caring for your skin.”

The Luxurious Body Oil ($35) is formulated with essential acids to help lock in moisture, and it promises to give skin a healthy glow. To maximize moisture, apply the body oil after a shower.

The Hand and Body Cream ($12) is a quick-absorbing, lightweight cream that is suitable for the hands and body. It contains hydrating Argan Oil to help soothe skin.

The Deluxe Travel Spray ($38) includes two 0.25 oz. Eau de Parfum refills, allowing you to take the addictive scent of God Is A Woman with you wherever you go!

The collection's top notes are Ambrette and Juicy Pear, the heart notes are Orris and Turkish Rose Petals, and the base notes are Madagascar Vanilla and Creamy Cedarwood, which together have been described as “a splash of fresh water and a swatch of velvet” by Byrdie Beauty Writer, Tynan Sinks.

The God Is A Woman Body Line will be available to shop exclusively on Ulta.com starting August 22 and in Ulta retail stores on August 28.

