Ariana Grande Swapped Her Usual Ponytail for Blonde Waves

Do you ever wonder what it would look like if everyone showed up to an event wearing their best take on quiet luxury? Well, it l would look a whole lot like the celebrity sightings at this year’s Wimbledon men’s finals. Stars from all over the world gathered to watch some tennis, and Ariana Grande was spotted in her old-money best, wearing her new-ish buttery blonde hair *not* in a ponytail, but down and covered by a cap.

On July 16, Grande appeared in London, England, to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final. She served quiet luxury to a tee, first matching a grey cashmere Ralph Lauren short sleeve turtleneck sweater, a grey pleated wool maxi skirt, and a khaki linen suit jacket. She accessorized with green sunglasses by Tiffany & Co, the Mejuri Bold Pearl Trio Hoops ($128), a small black leather bucket bag by The Row, and black leather Loewe pumps.

Her most prominent accessory, however, was her white cap with the Wimbledon logo sewn in its center. Although she’s been seen with her hair down here and there, this may be our best photo of what her tresses look like IRL since recently going blonde. She initially dyed her hair blonde in late 2022 to prepare for her role as Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked—set to premiere in 2024—but has always posted photos with her signature high ponytail or half-up-half-down hairdo. While her hat is covering the top portion of her hairdo, the bottom portion flows way past her chest in gorgeous flippy waves that we haven't yet seen on the star.

Getty Images

Caps and incognito celebrities have always gone hand in hand, but with quiet luxury on the rise, people everywhere are tapping into the accessory since it can add a preppy vibe to your look. Taylor Swift recently wore a navy cap in a way that emphasized her undone texture, and in that same vein, Grande’s buttery blonde waves are super prominent thanks to the contrast from her bright white hat. Any classic baseball cap in your closet should do the trick if you’re looking for a way to show off your hairstyle that doesn’t feel too over the top.

Getty Images

Grande finished the look with a classic almond-shaped French manicure, a subtle winged liner with fluttery lashes, and a pink lip gloss on her lips.