We Found Ariana Grande's Barbiecore Pink Fleece Jacket—And It's Under $100

Ariana Grande understands that as the cool weather rolls around, there are a few things that top cozying up with a book and a comfy sweater. Case in point: this past weekend when the singer posted a story of herself wearing a bright pink fleece that would make Barbie proud alongside an Amazon bestseller. The jacket in question? Outdoor Voices's RecFleece Snap Jacket ($98) in the shade primrose. The book? I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations for Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us by Kristin Chenoweth.

Grande is only the latest celeb to try out the Barbiecore trend, which pretty much everyone during fashion month wore, including Kim Kardashian, Christine Quinn, and Zendaya. As always, Ariana Grande made the look her own by going monochrome with pink lip gloss and light pink almond-shaped nails. She even matched her pink book to her cutesy ensemble.

This isn’t the first time Grande single-handedly changed the way we wore athleisure. Back in 2018, she was spotted with her ex-beau, Pete Davidson, wearing a yellow oversized hoodie as a dress, pairing the look with thigh-high boots and a high ponytail. This moment caused almost everyone to express-ship hoodies three sizes too big. This time around, however, Grande’s enviable fleece jacket offers a bit more structure than her past cozy looks, with its fitted shape and rounded collar, which can be worn down (like how Ari has it) or popped up to keep your neck warm throughout the day. It's like a more grown-up version of the XXL sweatshirts the signer favored in years past.

With the resurgence of Y2K styles came a revival of Y2K fabrics like velour, and now Ari is bringing back fleece. If you don't recall, back in the day, the most popular outerwear style (at least to pair with tall Uggs or wear over a Juicy Couture tracksuit, that is) was a Northface Fleece Jacket. The fleece jacket of yesteryear had a glamp-ing look to it, with waterproof shoulder pads and bulky zippers riddled all over the arms and inside the jacket itself. In contrast, Ari's Outdoor Voices fleece jacket comes in a bright pink and sports a button-front design that puts a modern twist on the fabric, bringing it into 2022.

So if you’re looking for a new way to warm up during a cozy night in or bring back your favorite fabric from 2005, take a note from Grande and check out the Outdoor Voices RecFleece Snap Jacket.