The Aquis Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Turban significantly cut down my drying time, resulting in plopped curls. However, it may not be ideal for creating all curl styles.

Over the last nearly ten years on my natural hair journey, I've learned a lot about how to care for my kinky, coily curls. Aside from learning to love and embrace my curls in all their glory, getting to know my hair porosity was a game-changer. My hair is low porosity, which means that my hair is water-resistant because my hair cuticle is tightly closed, making water roll off my curls instead of penetrating them. Learning this from my curl guru, Christina Kelley, transformed my hair. I now apply all of my products when my hair is soaking wet, then sit under the dryer for an hour to set my curls before a cool ten-minute diffusing. The result? Hydrated, poppin' coils.

Because my hair is thick and coily, drying it takes an hour plus with this low porosity-friendly hair process— and I deal because healthy, plopped curls are worth the wait. However, I'm always up for new solutions that cut down the time on my wash-day routine. The Aquis Lisse Luxe Rapid Dry Hair Turban is a product I've seen on Instagram and Best of Beauty lists for years, and I finally gave it a try. With thousands of five-star reviews, I was eager to see if this product could yield positive results for me, too.

Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban Best for: All hair types Key Ingredients: A blend of 80 percent polyester and 20 percent nylon Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $30 About the Brand: Aquis is a hair care company founded by Britta Cox, who was looking for a simple solution to dry her hair faster after showering.

About My Hair: 4c, dense, and prone to frizz

My hair is a sea of coily curls that love water, even if my hair has difficulty accepting it due to its low porosity. Once I learned this simple but essential fact, I amended how I took care of my hair. Each week I co-wash (and cleanse with a clarifying cleanser once a month), condition, deep condition with a plastic cap while sitting under a hooded dryer for 30 minutes. Then I apply my products while my hair is still soaking wet: a cream leave-in, a curl cream, and a gel. Lastly, I turn my head over and shake my curls head left to right and up and down to loosen them. I haven't used a towel or T-shirt to dry my hair in years because I find I get the best results when I don't.

Ingredients: Polyester and nylon

When comparing the Aquis turban to a cotton towel, the differences are in the fabric. Aquis uses a proprietary moisture-wicking fabric made with a blend of 80 percent polyester and 20 percent nylon that moves water away from the hair, drying it in half the time while preventing frizz and breakage.

The Feel: Soft, bouncy, and lightweight

You can tell right away the turban is made differently from the average cotton towel at first touch. The fabric is soft without much texture, and feels lightweight.

The Results: Soaks up water, but shrinks curls

I followed the steps given by Aquis to put it on: I turned my head over, placed the turban over my hair with the button at the nape of my neck, and wrapped it into place. Because I typically like to set my hair once all of my products are applied without touching it with my fingers or a towel, I was a little nervous to use this technique on my kinky coils.

I liked that the turban soaked up the water on my curls and prevented water from dripping down my neck onto my shirt. That is something I typically loathe but put up with for the sake of my curls. But after taking the turban off, my curls were sprouting from my head, which is usually a tell-tale sign that shrinkage will be significant once my hair is dry. But, drying my hair did, in fact, take much less time.

The Value: Worth it for shorter drying time

I am a believer in investing in products that make life simpler or more productive. I think investing in this product could do just that, especially for hair types that don't have a process like mine, where layering and pre-styling are important. The reduction in drying time is worth it.

