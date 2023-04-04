32 Nail Ideas for April That Put a Fresh Twist on Spring Manicures

After months of holiday-specific nail art inspo (think: New Year's nails, Valentine's Day manicures, and St. Patrick's Day nail art ideas), April offers more room for interpretation. If you celebrate Easter or Ramadan, you may want to adopt a manicure designed with fitting colors. However, if you simply want to embrace the fresh feel of spring, opting for a softer, more pastel palette is a great place to start. From there, you can determine if you're craving all-over color, classic French tips, or a trendy negative space design. While you're at it, you may consider incorporating elements from other 2023 nail trends, such as retro-inspired swirls or emoji accents. And in April, flowers are always welcome. The point is: There are so many ways to paint your nails in April. Ahead, you'll find over two dozen ways to do so.