Step Into Spring with the Best New Beauty Products Launching This April

Hold onto your umbrellas because it's officially spring. After spending most of the winter indoors, this much-needed break from cold weather has us dancing in the rain—not literally, but you get the point. With a change in season, comes a change in our beauty routines (hello, SPF!), so what better time to check out the best new products on the beauty horizon? Ahead, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of our favorite hair, skin, makeup, fragrance, and wellness releases this April.

GLAMGLOW

GlamGlow BRIGHTMUD™ Dual-Exfoliation Treatment $60 Shop

Heads up: the GlamGlow BRIGHTMUD™ Dual-Exfoliation Treatment ($60) is suitable for all skin types! Meant to be used as an at-home facial treatment, this dual-action exfoliant brightens skin with the help of white clay to remove impurities. It also includes lactic acid, salicylic acid, and refined pumice stone to do away with dead skin cells, while willow bark, vitamin c, and niacinamide minimize the appearance of dark spots from the sun. Who isn't ready for an instantly healthy glow?

No7

No7 Protect & Perfect Advanced Dual Action Cleansing Water $10 Shop

Wash away makeup, oil, and pollutants with Protect & Perfect Advanced Dual Action Cleansing Water ($10). This dual-action cleanser uses the power of fruit extracts and natural AHAs to leave skin feeling clean, smooth, and supple.

House of Sillage

House of Sillage Mickey Mouse The Fragrance $395 Shop

Disney fans, take note! With notes of coconut, cocoa, and sweet vanilla, Mickey Mouse The Fragrance ($395) instantly transports you to the wonderful world of Disney. House of Sillage created a limited-edition perfume bottle that embellished with diamond-cut Swarovski crystals and 18K gold accents. Trust us, this fragrance will be a serious conversation starter for your next fragrance haul.

Whimsy Official

Whimsy Official LIP GLEAM Nº 1 $22 Shop

Whimsy Official is introducing a hybrid lip gloss and balm, called Lip Gleam ($22). The roll-on formula is made possible by a mix of botanical oils and butters, including organic strawberry oil and mango seed butter.

Nailboo

Nailboo Magic Matcha $24 $14 Shop

Nailboo, a nail dip powder brand, recently launched nine fresh shades, just in time for Spring! The new collection includes earthy tones like Sunset Fog ($24), Stormy Daze ($24), and Magic Matcha ($24).

Sol de Janeiro

Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright™ Body Cream $45 Shop

The Bom Dia Bright™ Body Cream ($45) promises velvety skin all the way down to your toes. Enriched with Fruit AHAs, the body cream gently exfoliates to firm skin. This daily moisturizer also helps to support collagen and elastin production and fight ingrown hairs. Say goodbye to bumps and rough patches!

BelliWelli

BelliWelli Lemon White Chocolate $27/8 pack Shop

Belliwelli has made it their mission to shed light on gut health. To help people with IBS, the brand launched its Lemon White Chocolate Bar ($27/8 pack) that includes gut-soothers like turmeric and ginger for symptom-free enjoyment.

