These Are All the April Fashion Launches Your Closet Needs

Spring is all about stepping into newness—so why not step into some new fashion? This April, brands are embracing all that the season has to offer with new launches, collections, and collaborations. Whether you're looking for floral bikinis or a pair of vibrant sneakers, April is full of options that will help refresh your wardrobe.

From J. Crew's collab with Dauphinette to 323's relaunch, there are a tons of clothes, accessories, and shoes to bring you into the new season. Ahead, some of our favorite new fashion launches of April 2023.



Mejuri

Mejuri x Luar Small Ana Bag $275.00 Shop

This April, Mejuri and cult-fave brand Luar came together for a noteworthy three-piece collab. Featuring Convertible Hoops ($275), the ‘Ana’ Hoop Charm ($98), and Luar's signature Small Ana Bag ($275), this spring collection is full of classic pieces that make a statement without breaking the bank.

Reebok

Reebok x Milk Makeup The Classic Vegan $150.00 Shop

For Reebok's collaboration with Milk Makeup, the brands focused on bold accent colors and geometric shapes. From sneakers to a hoodie, this collection is perfect for adding subtle splashes of color to your spring wardrobe, while still embracing the trendy, neutral vibes.

Never Fully Dressed

Never Fully Dressed Tropical Tile Kiley Swimsuit $90.00 Shop

This spring, Never Fully Dressed launched a new collection of swimwear. Full of bright prints, bold shapes, and coordinating coverups, this swim collection has everything you need for your next vacation (well, everything besides SPF).

Edie Parker

Edie Parker Burn Clutch $295.00 Shop

Edie Parker gave their cult-favorite Burn Bag an exciting update this spring with the brand-new Burn Clutch ($295). Available in metallic green, silver, or patent black croc, this (literally) fiery bag has special holster for a BIC lighter and perfectly fits your iPhone—and even if you forget both, it's still a gorgeous accent to any outfit.

Barbour

Barbour x Palm Angles Malik Bedale Wax Jacket $599.00 Shop

Just because there have been a few warm days doesn't mean you should say goodbye to all of your outerwear just yet—especially with April showers on the way. This collaboration from Barbour and Palm Angels includes a classic Barbour jacket in three unexpected colors: pink, yellow, and orange. The coat is the perfect way to transition out of winter, all while embracing bright spring shades and the quintessential Barbour look,



J. Crew

J. Crew x Dauphinette Convertible Underwire Bikini Top $79.60 Shop

Founded by designer Olivia Cheng, Dauphinette puts the focus on hand-painted prints and whimsical florals. For their collab with J. Crew, they launched a few pieces of swimwear (including a bucket hat and wicker bag) and resin floral accessories. The pieces straddle the line between funky and classy, making them a perfect addition to a spring wardrobe.

323

323 Trench In Green Chenille $695.00 Shop

Ethical clothing brand 323 just relaunched with their brand-new spring collection. The brand, which focuses on inclusivity and sustainability, released an array of quirky pieces that make a statement—and this trench is the perfect example. Made ethically in L.A. from a vintage chenille blanket, it's an investment piece that will always add color to your wardrobe, season after season.

Aritzia

Aritzia Wilfred Goddess Dress $118.00 Shop

Aritzia's spring collection is full of wearable new styles, from sweater vests to linen skirts. Despite the wide array of new releases, each fits seamlessly into Aritzia's catalogue of closet staples. Specifically, the brand's newly-released dresses are a stunning assortment, featuring satin fabric, feminine silhouettes, and timeless basics.