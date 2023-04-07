All the Fresh April Beauty Launches to Have on Your Radar This Spring

It's finally time to put your winter coats in storage, but that's not the only reason to celebrate this spring. This April, brands are bringing it with a ton of new beauty launches, from luxury fragrances to pastel eyeshadows and harworking serums. Each launch is about adding a little bit more "you" to your beauty lineup, whether that involves the (aptly-named) Glossier You fragrance or a sunscreen that perfectly fits your skin tone.

No matter if you're on the lookout for new makeup, skincare, or fragrances, April is flush with options from brands like E.l.f Cosmetics, Dr. Dennis Gross, and Sisley Paris. Read on for our favorite April beauty launches and standout products.

ColourPop

ColourPop Shadow Stix $7.00 Shop

ColourPop is adding a new shadow formula to their lineup: Shadow Stix. The swipeable formula leaves long-lasting color that comes in 16 different shades (10 metallic and 6 matte). Whether you want a subtle, blendable look or a high-impact statement, these Shadow Stix are a great option.

Dr. Dennis Gross

Dr. Dennis Gross DermInfusions Fill + Repair Serum $75.00 Shop

This DermInfusions Fill + Repair Serum ($75) was made to be an alternative to injectable filler. Its powerful formula focuses on plumping skin and filling in lines. With ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and peptides, this formula from Dr. Dennis Gross helps skin get spring-ready.

Kim Kimble

Kim Kimble After Party Hair Coloring Wax $6.00 Shop

Experimenting with new hair color can be expensive, time-consuming, and damaging. But Kim Kimble's After Party Hair Coloring Wax is the opposite. This highly-pigmented formula brings vibrant color to all hair colors (yes, even dark brunette and black hair). Easy to use and easy to wash out, this collection of hair coloring wax is perfect for trying out a new color... or two or three.

E.l.f. Cosmetics

E.l.f. Cosmetics x American Eagle Denim Daze Eyeshadow Palette $16.00 Shop

American Eagle and E.l.f Cosmetics might not be the most expected of collabs, but it's definitely a welcome one. The three-product, denim-inspired collection includes a Clay Mask ($11), Lip Balm ($8), and Eyeshadow Palette ($16). The affordable lineup gives a subtle wash of denim to any look — even if you're opting for a sundress instead of jeans.

Glossier

Glossier Glossier You Eau de Parfum Rollerball $28.00 Shop

Glossier's cult-favorite Glossier You perfume is finally available in a rollerball form. The fragrance went viral on TikTok, with over 7.3 million views under the #GlossierYouPerfume hashtag. The good news? It's definitely worth the hype—and now, you can bring it with you wherever you go.

Relevant

Relevant 13 Stems Eau de Parfum $92.00 Shop

Floral fragrances for spring? Groundbreaking, we know. This perfume from Relevant is a great investment, particularly if you're into earthier floral scents (and cute packaging). With notes of freesia, green pepper, mimosa, and leather, this perfume is an easy staple for the warm weather ahead.

Elorea

Elorea Gentle Shower Eau de Parfum $125.00 Shop

April is known for its showers, and this scent from Elorea embraces that reputation in full. Gentle Shower Eau de Parfum ($125) is one of the brand's newest scents. Mimicking the light scent of rain falling on a field, this perfume includes notes of ginger, herbaceeous perilla, oakmoss, and rose. In other words, it's essentially spring in a bottle.

Violette_FR

Violette_FR Sérum Superlatif Skin Barrier Rescue $45.00 Shop

With Violette_FR's Sérum Superlatif collection, the brand is giving customers targeted solutions to an array of skin concerns. The vegan, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free formulas are designed to work within 48 hours to address your most pressing skincare needs—whether that's a weakened skin barrier, UV damage, irritated skin, blemishes, or dullness. Pick up the whole set for $220 to have your own personal French pharmacy, or shop by concern for targeted care.

Lesse

Lesse Every Tone SPF 30 $85.00 Shop

Yes, this SPF is a bit of a splurge, but it's worth the extra expense. This non-nano zinc sunscreen took four years of trial and error to develop, as the brand was committed to making zinc work for deeper skin tones without leaving a white cast. The lightweight silky formula is a great option for every single skin tone.

Sisley Paris

Sisley-Paris L'Eau Rêvée d’Ikar $195.00 Shop

This April, Sisley-Paris launches a collection of six unisex fragrance, each with their own unique scent inspired by different generations of the d'Ornano family (the creators behind Sisley Paris). This particular fragrance, inspired by Icarus, is a fresh scent with hints of lemon, geranium, iris, and sandalwood.

