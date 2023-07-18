Apple Martin Channeled '90s Gwyneth Paltrow in a Little Black Dress

Apple Martin isn't beating the allegations that she is her mother Gwyneth Paltrow's doppelgänger, especially if she keeps channeling her famous mama's '90s style to a T.

On July 15, Paltrow hosted a party at her Hamptons home in collaboration with Gucci to celebrate the brand's new Summer Stories collection and Goop's new Youth-Boost Peptide Serum ($200). Paltrow shared a photo from the event to Instagram, where she's arm-in-arm with her mother, Blythe Danner, as well as Martin. The photo not only proves that Martin is her mother's genetic replica, but also how Paltrow's recent relaxed style isn't as much a point of inspiration for her daughter as the looks she wore in the '90s.



Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

While Paltrow wore a logo-covered Gucci ensemble, Martin wore a classic LBD from her mom's G Label line. Strapless and ultra-short in length, it had a minor v-neckline and one large pleat that gave an asymmetrical hemline to the skirt that fell on her upper-mid thigh. Her accessories were all Gucci, including a pair of platform, pointy-toed black heels, and a hot pink shoulder bag with silver hardware that matched her bracelet and earrings.



As for glam, Martin kept it ultra-simple, adding some black eyeliner along the waterline and outer corner, blending it slightly to appear semi-smoky. Her skin was dewy and fresh, her lips pink and hydrated, and she slicked her hair back in a precise middle part.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Sure, a little black dress is a timeless classic, but we can't help but notice the similarities to a look Paltrow wore in 2000 to the premier of Bounce, which she starred in alongside Ben Affleck. To the premiere, Paltrow wore the exact same beat: eyeliner lightly blended to appear smoky, simple skin, and pink hydrated lips. Her hair then was more reminiscent of the era than a slicked back middle part, having her blonde bob in a side part. Paltrow skipped the pink purse, and added a vampier touch with strappy heels and black finger and toenail polish.



Getty Images

When standing next to Martin in the photos, it was also apparent how much Platrow's style has changed since her early days. Though obviously still chic and aspirational, it's much more neutral, earthy, and comfortable than a little black dress.



Being that it was a Goop x Gucci party, Paltrow's look perfectly combined the two brands—a beige two-piece set with red anchors and navy blue double G Gucci logos collaged across the entire fabric. The top of the set was short-sleeved, cropped, and plunging, with strings holding the top around her midriff, and the skirt was maxi-length with a slit up the center. She finished it off with platform beige and navy heels, a gold choker, little to no makeup, and her blonde hair in a loose, wavy middle part. Now we're curious if Martin will ever channel her mom's Goop glamor or if she'll keep with her throwback style.