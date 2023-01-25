Apple Martin Is Sort of Giving '90s Gwyneth Paltrow at Her Fashion Week Debut

Apple Martin had been tabloid fodder since she was born thanks to her famous parents (Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin) and the fact that she was the O.G. celebrity baby with a "weird name"—without her, there would be no Stormi, Bear, or Daisy Love. But while we've heard plenty about Apple (and her name), we've really only caught glimpses of her from her mom's occasion Instagram photos—Martin's own accounts are private—usually to a lot of fanfare about how she's the spitting image of GP.

But on Tuesday, January 24, Apple made her first-ever solo fashion week appearance at the Chanel Spring/Summer 23 Couture, sitting next to other brand favorites like Lucy Boynton, Sadie Sink, and Angèle. Sure, she looks like her mom in the '90s—especially with that moody Margot Tennenbaum-approved eyeliner and bright blonde hair—but she simply looks good, period.

The 18-year-old wore a black and white tweed set consisting of a mini-shift dress and Chanel's classic collarless jacket. She kept accessories light, with a dainty gold pendant and heart-shaped earrings, and opted for a pair of cool-heeled loafers instead of heels. A coveted puffy Chanel flap bag finished off the look, complete with a beaded chain spelling out "Chanel."

Her outfit is great on its own, but it's her hair and makeup that made me add the look to my moldboard the literal second I saw it. The focal point is, of course, her heavy eyeliner, which is sort of a '60s-meets-'90s style. It's a cat eye deconstructed, with a smokey wing and smudgy lines across both her upper and lower lash lines, meeting at the inner corner. While Gwyneth Paltrow currently prefers a fresh no-makeup-makeup look, in the '90s, she loved a ring of black around her eyes for a red carpet, and it's a signature of one of her most beloved characters, Margot Tennenbaum.

As for the rest of her makeup, Martin kept her skin fresh and glowing, with what appears to be not a stitch of makeup save for a dusting of peachy blush. Her light brows don't look like they've been filled in but are perfectly groomed into a feathery arch. For her lips, it looks like Martin took a cue from fellow nepo baby (and Chanel girl) Lily Rose Depp and went for a classic nude-pink lipstick and a darker brown liner.

The perfect '60s-inspired blowout finished off the look. The look had just a touch of volume at the crown—but not Dyson-level bounce—with her layers flipped inwards to perfectly frame her face. The effect was smooth and sleek, save for a subtle tousled bend and the ends of her hair, creating the ideal mix of polish and ease.

Paltrow remains one of my all-time style icons, but if Martin keeps this up, she might have to watch her back.