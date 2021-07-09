Yes, Aperol Spritz Hair Is a Thing

From our makeup to our manis, we welcome any opportunity to brighten up our look and have a little fun for summer. And honestly, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate the season than with a cocktail-inspired hair trend.

Enter: Aperol Spritz hair. The trending shade that’s one-part peachy pink and one part fiery red has been spotted on celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Sza, and more. It’s inspired, of course, by one of our favorite summer drinks, the Aperol Spritz. The Italian cocktail is made with Aperol, Prosecco, and a splash of soda water, resulting in a peachy orange hue that apparently makes for a great hair color.

To learn more about the trend, we turned to celebrity hairstylists to get their thoughts and expert tips. Read on to see how you can achieve and maintain summer’s hottest hair shade yourself.

Meet the Expert Panos Papandrianos is a New York-based celebrity hair stylist whose clients include Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Joann Smalls.

Bradley Leake is a Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist, colorist, and a Brand Ambassador for Color Wow.

The Trend

After first dyeing her hair a copper color back in March, Gigi Hadid appeared to go even brighter when she debuted an Aperol Spritz-inspired shade last month. The look was achieved by her longtime hairstylist Panos Papandrianos, who told us he used semi-permanent dye to prevent any damage to her hair.

Papandrianos also shared a few pro tips for preserving the fiery color. "The most important thing is to avoid over-shampooing and exposure to too much sun,” he explains. “Both will make the red fade quickly." Along with shampooing less, he adds that you should use colder water when washing to prevent fading.

Bold and bright colors have become SZA's signature. Since debuting her trademark ginger shade, she's switched her hair up plenty of times with everything from neons to blues. Recently, she showed off a gorgeous peachy red shade, courtesy of her hairstylist Tevin Washington. He used Manic Panic dyes to achieve the custom color.

Doja Cat changed up her hairstyles and colors more times than we can count for her dreamy, extraterrestrial Kiss Me More music video. However, this peachy shade was the one look that really caught our eye.

Busy Philipps shared her take on the style, pairing her cocktail-inspired pink locks with a vibrant green jumpsuit to make the look really pop.

Lean into the peachier side of the trend by sticking with pink tones instead of reds, as seen on Vogue China editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang.

The peachy pink shade looks perfect on every length and texture.

Get the Look

Before you grab the bleach and permanent dyes to get the look, here's some advice from a pro. "While I do love a good DIY project, remember professionals always know best and can customize the hair color that best suits you," says Bradley Leake, a celebrity hairstylist and Color Wow Brand Ambassador. "We also need to know what you’ve put on your hair to safely remove the color later."

To get the Aperol Spritz look at home, sans potentially damaging chemicals, he recommends a temporary hair color spray like Kristin Ess's Color Depositing Conditioner ($14) or Rose Gold Temporary Tint ($17). "While most of my clients are coming to me for sun-kissed, lived-in blondes, sending them home with a temporary colored conditioner is a great way to achieve these colors at home between appointments," he explains.

Kristin Ess Color Depositing Conditioner $14 Shop

Overall, your current hair color—and willingness to lighten your hair with a pro—determines how peachy you can get the Aperol Spritz shade. Darker hair will result in redder tones, while lighter hair makes for peachier, pink tones.

When it comes to maintaining the vibrant shade, Leake says to keep the following in mind: "Red is one of the fastest fading hair colors, due to the size of the color molecules," he explains. "I recommend using a color-safe and sulfate-free shampoo."

He suggests the Color Wow Color Security Shampoo ($23), a lightweight shampoo that leaves hair clean, shiny, and free of any build-up, which will allow you to stretch out wash days and keep the color vibrant. "If you or anyone you know has ever had a temporary 'unicorn' hair color, then you know first hand that the more often you wash, the faster it fades," adds Leake.