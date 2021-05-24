The Prep Routine That Gave Anya Taylor-Joy Gleaming Skin on SNL

When it comes to stunning hair and makeup, Anya Taylor-Joy is an absolute queen. From her internet-breaking Golden Globes glam (who could forget that deep side part and perfect shade of icy blonde?) to her iconic turn as Elizabeth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit where she served up many a retro cat-eye, the actress and her glam team have given us almost more beauty inspo than we could handle this year. And Taylor-Joy debuted yet another stunning makeup and hair look as an SNL host on Saturday, May 22.

We got an exclusive glimpse into her getting ready process via her hair and makeup team Georgie Eisdell and Gregory Russell. For the big show, Eisdell credits a solid skin foundation via Youth to the People for maintaining Taylor-Joy’s signature radiance throughout the night. Keep scrolling to see her exclusive getting-ready photo diary.

Skin Prep

"I prepped her skin using Youth To The People Kombucha + 11% AHA Exfoliation Power Toner ($38) to start," says Eisdell. She used a cotton pad to cleanse the face of any impurities and smooth the surface with the brand's signature products. Then she massaged Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil ($44) into her skin for a big dose of hydration. She then applied Youth To The People 15% Vitamin C + Clean Caffeine Energy Serum ($68) to "give her skin a boost of energy, to brighten and de-puff." Lastly, she used Youth To The People Superberry Dream Eye Cream ($48) and Youth To The People Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream ($48) to equip her skin for the night's makeup.

Georgie Eisdell

Complexion

According to Eisdell, "Anya's skin is so flawless all we did was even it out." She used Dior Forever Matte Foundation ($52) on her t-zone and the Dior Forever Skin Correct ($36) under her eyes on the bride of her nose to "lighten and diffuse the area." The Dior Backstage Face & Body Powder-No-Powder ($40) set her makeup and took a little edge off of the shine. Eisdell then followed with the Dior Rouge Blush ($44) in Rose Caprice "on the apple of the cheek to give a little pop of color and more shape to her face." A light spray of Youth To The People Adaptogen Soothe + Hydrate Activated Mist ($42) was the final touch and gave her skin a fresh glow.

Georgie Eisdell

Eyes

Taylor-Joy's eyes were the focus of the night's look. Eisdell used the Diorshow Mono Couleur Couture and blended it up into the crease of her eye. She then lined with the Diorshow On Stage Liner ($31) in Matte Black along the lash line and, of course, finished with Taylor-Joy's signature slight wing at the end. Three layers of the Diorshow Iconic Overcurl ($30) ensured her lashes were "full and fluffy."

Eisdell then shaped her brows with the Diorshow Brow Styler ($29), "extending the brow slightly to elongate the eye a little more and shape the face."

Lips

Eisdell prepped Taylor-Joy's lips with the Rouge Dior ($38) balm for added moisture. She then applied the Stain Rosewood shade from the Dior Backstage Lip Palette, finishing the look with a sharp edge courtesy of the Dior Contour ($31) lip pencil.

Hair

According to Gregory Russell, "I wanted to create a sleek, clean timeless look that was versatile because of the fact that she had so many looks throughout the night." Tools were essential here, and Russel worked with Olivia Garden’s Ceramic + Ion Hair Dryer ($110) and Ceramic + Ion Flat Iron ($110).

Starting on Taylor-Joy's damp hair, he applied Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In ($44) and a pearl-sized amount of Smooth Perfection Serum to her lengths. He then blew out the actress's hair with the Olivia Garden Hair Dryer and a 2” EcoHair Bamboo Thermal Round Brush to get shiny and smooth locks. Once completed, Russell took 1” sections and used the Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Flat Iron to straighten her lengths to perfection. He finished the look with a drop of Pureology Shine Bright Taming Serum ($28). "It's so important to prep hair with a heat protectant when using a flat iron," says Russel. Also important: "use serums to rehydrate the hair after heat tools, and to add high shine!"

And there you have it—she's live! Gleaming skin, a subtle cat eye, and a meticulously straight blowout. A versatile look for a night performing under bright lights with multiple costume changes.