We Can't Stop Staring at Anya Taylor-Joy's Golden Globes Hair

With a previous Golden Globe for her performance as Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit in her back pocket, Anya Taylor-Joy steps onto the red carpet at tonight’s 2023 Golden Globes with a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for her performance as Margot in the comedy-thrillerThe Menu.

Now, Taylor-Joy is no stranger to bringing an ethereal vibe to her red carpet moments (see: her 19th century-inspired look at the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards), and tonight adds another show-stopping look to her resume. Her full ensemble exudes buttery softness, from her muted yellow two-piece dress to her pale platinum blonde hair. Here’s a full breakdown of the look.

Taylor-Joy stepped onto the red carpet this year wearing a canary yellow Dior ensemble, which features a strapless bandeau top wrapped in the back with a bow, and a floor-length straight skirt with a matching wrap featured on its side. She paired the look with a whole bunch of diamonds (because why not when you're attending the Golden Globes), all by Tiffany & Co., like the Schlumberger necklace, floral stud earrings, and Tiffany T1 rings.

The star payed homage to the "golden" part of the Golden Globes with a gold stiletto-shaped manicure and warm makeup: she wore a rusty smokey eye and a subtle terracotta lip color.

Her entire look is stunning, but her hair is what really caught our attention. She wore her platinum blonde hair pin straight tonight and parted her waist-long 'do down the middle. From her right profile, you might think that Taylor-Joy simply wore straight hair to the Golden Globes—a quick shift to her left profile, however, reveals a twist that starts at the top of her hairline and extends past to her jawline, effectively tucking her hair behind her ear.

Call it the Cruella effect, but we are all here for Taylor-Joy's split-down-the-middle hairstyle. By opting for two different hairstyles on either side of her part, Taylor-Joy proves that you don't necessarily have to set up an appointment with your colorist for a dual-sided hairstyle—you can use styling as a tool instead to add an edge to your daily 'dos.