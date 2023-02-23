We're Bringing Anya Taylor-Joy's "Molten Mani" to Our Next Nail Appointment

There’s no denying Anya Taylor-Joy is a red carpet darling. From the moment she burst onto the scene with her breakout role in Queen’s Gambit, her penchant for slinky silhouettes, interesting color stories (the girl loves a monochrome moment), and show-stopping accessories has planted her firmly in the new class of fashion “It Girls” who've cropped up in the past few years.

Getty Images

With her latest press tour promoting the comedy-horror film The Menu, she’s added quite a few memorable ‘fits to her repertoire, including a cobalt leather gown complete with matching gloves and a sweetheart neckline, which she wore to the film's London premiere and a canary yellow two-piece from Dior for her Golden Globes appearance. Clearly, she and her team know how to style looks for maximum impact, which is why her hair, makeup, and nail choices land on best-of lists and moodboards as often as her outfits.

Case in point: her ensemble for the BAFTA Awards. In yet another of her all-one-color styles, Taylor-Joy showed up in an inventive Schiaparelli look that included a soft nude velvet micro-mini, nearly-naked heels, a sculptural Tiffany's choker, and a matching floor-length hooded cape for that extra wow factor. And while her beauty choices didn’t get as much attention as the cape (or bow-covered dress, for that matter), they were no less important to the overall effect.

Her elegant gold nails, especially, are worth a closer look. Opting for what we’re calling a “molten mani,” Taylor-Joy and celebrity nail artist Chisato Yamamoto—who also counts Bridgerton star Simone Ashley and British actress Gemma Chan as clients—created a subtle-yet-eye-catching soft gold manicure to complement the plush sumptuousness of her velvet dress with a long, rounded almond shape. Playing off the golden undertones of her gown (and the actress's icy gold hair, of course), these nails were the perfect pairing for her BAFTAs moment.

“Soft and ethereal” waves, courtesy of Gregory Russell, lent a bit of youth and vitality to Taylor-Joy’s glam for the formal event. Soft brown eye makeup, a matching dark-nude lip, and the star's forever-luminous complexion rounded out her “exquisite” makeup for the night, thanks to makeup artist, Valeria Ferreira.

It's a standout look among standout looks—there are, after all, so many memorable gowns to choose from in just the past few years of Taylor-Joy's red-carpet stunting—and solid proof that Anya Taylor-Joy is quickly establishing herself as the undisputed champion of monochromatic dressing.