10 Anti-Chafing Shorts to Protect Your Thighs This Summer

Summer is synonymous with so many fabulous things: weekend getaways, balmy weather, more daylight, fewer clothes, and a generally more cheerful demeanor all around. Of course, it's not without faults. For example, the hotter, more humid weather makes sweating pretty much a given. And if you're not built with a thigh gap, that sweating can quickly turn into uncomfortable thigh chafing. While anti-chafing products like the viral Megababe Thigh Rescue Anti-Friction Stick ($14)—which is my personal favorite and an absolute must-have in my summer bag—exist, sometimes even the idea of having to repeatedly reapply a soothing, preventative balm is enough to make you want to skip going outside. But don't do that! Instead, slip into a pair of anti-chafing shorts.

These shorts are designed to protect thighs against uncomfortable chafing while being light and stretchy enough to not feel stifling or constricting. Intrigued? Keep reading for 10 pairs of popular anti-chafing shorts.

Thigh Society Cooling Short

Thigh Society The Cooling $39.00 Shop

Thigh Society is perhaps the most popular, most sought-after brand when it comes to anti-chafing shorts. While they offer a few silhouettes, The Cooling is our top pick thanks to its wide range of size, length, and color options, not to mention its fabric makeup. Designed with nylon, spandex, and cotton, these shorts are so breathable and stretchy that you'll never feel constricted while wearing them. Best of all, they're sold in 10 colors in women's sizes XS to 6XL, plus four length options to tailor your thigh guard to your need).



Jockey Generation Wicking Slipshort

Jockey Generation Wicking Slipshort $14.00 Shop

Sold in black and nude in women's sizes S to XXXL, these ultra-lightweight, anti-chafing slipshorts are a fan favorite among Target shoppers. The high-waisted, mid-thigh style is thicker at the waistband and hem, which helps prevent rolling. Additionally, the shorts are outfitted with a cotton gusset, so you can wear them as underwear without fears about breathability.



Ahhh-llelujah 'Fit to You' Everyday Short

Spanx Ahhh-llelujah 'Fit to You' Everyday Short $36.00 Shop

The Spanx Ahhh-llelujah 'Fit to You' Everyday Short is available in four colors and two sizes (one-size and one-size plus). Designed with four-way stretch and no seams, these buttery-soft shorts feel like you have nothing on—all while keeping your thighs feeling their best. Just keep in mind that, although they're from Spanx, these shorts are designed to fully contour to your natural curves—they don't shape them.

Commando Control High Waist Shaping Shorts

Commando Control High Waist Shaping Shorts $58.00 Shop

If you're looking for thigh protection plus a little shaping, Commando's Control High Waist Shaping Shorts are worth checking out. Sold in black and beige in sizes XS to XL, these seamless nylon and spandex shorts offer slight compression and comfortable, invisible wear, as they're made with laser-cut edges designed not to dig in, nor show beneath clothes.



Wirarpa Anti Chafing Cotton Underwear

Wirarpa Anti Chafing Cotton Underwear $213.00 Shop

If you prefer your anti-chafing shorts to come in brighter color options, make sure to check out this cult-favorite Amazon find. Adored by over 20,000 shoppers, these cotton-spandex blend shorts are designed to prevent uncomfortable rubbing while being opaque enough to wear under dresses and skirts or on their own. They're designed with minimal seams (though there is a front split) and come in 10 color combos, all in women's sizes S to 5X.

Lululemon UnderEase Super-High-Rise Shortie Underwear

Lululemon UnderEase Super-High-Rise Shortie Underwear $28.00 Shop

Lululemon has entered the anti-chafing shorts chat with its UnderEase Super-High-Rise Shortie Underwear. The silky-soft shorts, which are made of a quick-drying elastane and modal blend, feature a thick, flat waistband that makes them sit smoothly against the body without rolling down. They're available in 10 colors in women's sizes XS to XXL.



Skims Soft Smoothing Short

Skims Soft Smoothing Short $32.00 Shop

Skims is well known for its ultra-soft, incredibly lightweight lounge fabric. The brand's Soft Smoothing Shorts, which are available in nine colors in sizes XS to 4X, are made of nylon and spandex and feature light compression for a subtle smoothing effect that works either under clothing or on its own.

Yummie Bria Comfortably Curved Smoothing Short

Yummie Bria Comfortably Curved Smoothing Short $12.00 Shop

Another solid option for anti-chafing shorts that come in bolder colors is Yummie. The brand's Bria Comfortably Curved Smoothing Short is available in three neutrals and three brights, in women's sizes S to XL. The shorts lightly smooth while providing gentle lift, making them a popular pick among many.



Soma Smoothing Short

Soma Smoothing Short $32.00 Shop

Available in three colors in women's sizes S to XXXL, these anti-chafing shorts are simple, stretchy, and offer subtle smoothing that won't show panty lines or dig into your waist or thighs.

Aerie Smoothez Microfiber Bike Short Underwear

Aerie Smoothez Microfiber Bike Short Underwear $17.00 Shop

Aerie has also hopped on the anti-chafing shorts bandwagon with a variety of neutral and bright options. The brand's Smoothez Microfiber Bike Short Underwear, which is available in sizes XXS to XXL, is made with nylon and spandex for a stretchy, breathable, cozy fit that you'll want to wear on repeat. (FYI: The style is even sold in the perfect Barbie pink hue.)