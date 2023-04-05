Anne Hathaway's Pearly Milk Bath Nails Are the Best Minimalist Mani Inspo

Anne Hathaway is in her fashion girl era. She's always been one to turn a look, but over the past year—starting with her channeling Andy Sach's most iconic look at New York Fashion Week—she's dominated every carpet she's stepped foot on, having fun with fashion in a way that few stars dare. To cement her It-Girl status, she starred in Versace's latest campaign for its Icons Collection in the world's most perfect LBD. But while Hathaway's been playing with her look, she tends to keep her manicures classic with a twist, and her latest pearly milk bath nails are no exception.

Getty Images

On April 4, Hathaway appeared in Japan for the Bulgari Hotel Tokyo opening wearing not one, but two mini dresses, the first being a black Givenchy dress with black corsages sewn throughout and a dainty black bow at the waist. Her stylist, Erin Walsh, accessorized the look with black Santoni shoes and a Bulgari necklace and rings. Her second outfit included a bright purple Valentino mini dress with matching purple Valentino platform shoes and purple tights to complete the monochromatic look.

Getty Images

Her outfits were polar opposites, and Hathaway wore a pearly milk bath manicure to complement both of the looks. She wore an elongated manicure with a medium-to-long length and an almond shape, with a sheer milky base. The milk bath mani has been making rounds for creating an almost-opaque nude color that looks, well, milky—but Hathaway’s milk bath manicure was ultra-sheer, which created a more natural look. She topped it off with a pearl finish that’s similar to the chrome-y touch of a glazed donut manicure, but relies more on a sheer veil of glossy reflection than a true metallic finish.

Getty Images

Hathaway’s pearly milk bath manicure is basically a diet version of the milk bath and glazed donut manicures combined, and it’s the perfect subdued choice to make the nails look natural, glossy, and fresh. If you want to recreate the look, you can start off with two coats of ultra-sheer nail polish to create a “milk bath” base and then add a third layer of sheer shimmer nail polish for a pearly finish.