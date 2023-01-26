Anne Hathaway Channeled Andy Sachs With a Divisive Y2K Accessory

Whether you’ve watched The Devil Wears Prada thousands of times, or only once, there are definitely a few signature looks you associate with Anne Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs. Post Runway makeover, Sachs traipsed around New York with Manolo Blahniks on her feet and Fendi bags hanging from her arms, but perhaps her most notable outfit was the one she wore when she dropped off "The Book" at Miranda Priestly’s house for the first time, decked out in head to toe Chanel, complete with the most early 2000s accessory of all: a pageboy cap.

Getty Images

On January 24, Hathaway revived the cap while walking through Paris during the city’s Haute Couture fashion week. Her outfit was French Girl chic through and through, with color-blocking and statement accessories as key components of her look. She wore a cream sweater tucked into wide-leg jeans, and kept cozy with a navy midi-length peacoat. She wore chunky Valentino sunnies, silver cowboy boots, gold jewelry, an oversized Valentino crossbody bag, and, of course, an Andy Sachs-approved black newsboy cap.

Getty Images

Now, this isn’t the first time Anne Hathaway called back to Sachs’s style for fashion week. Last fashion month, the star wore Andy-inspired bangs and a brown leather coat at the Michael Kors SS23 show, which was an almost exact replication of the character's outfit in the final scene of the film. This fashion week, she tipped her hat (pun intended) to two of the Chanel caps worn in the film: the aforementioned hat in a black and white tweed pattern, and the another cap in white, that Sachs paired with an all-white outfit during her initial glow-up montage.

Wether you've been dying for the hat to make a comeback or never want to see the day, with Y2K nostalgia at its peak, it makes sense that it would appear on Hathaway's head. The pageboy was a staple in Y2K fashion because it was extremely versatile—whether you were a pop star who favored hot pinks and glitters, or dressed like a frazzled English woman in muted tones, there was a newsboy cap out there for you. It makes sense that of all the accessories Hathaway could have chosen from the film, it was also one that adheres to practically every Y2K trend that's out there right now.