Anne Hathaway's Molten Gold Nails Amped Up the Drama of Her Met Gala Look

Years after playing the assistant of a certain fashionable editor-in-chief on-screen, Anne Hathaway has become a fashion darling herself, taking outfit risks and fronting campaigns. Although her looks have been a bit avant-garde lately, she makes it all seem effortless, and her ensemble at last night’s Met Gala wasn’t any different. She stunned on the Met steps with a liquid gold manicure and a fluffy bouffant.

Without knowing the designer, you could probably guess that Hathaway wore Versace to the event. Hathaway recently became the face of Versace’s Icons collection, and the brand created a tweed gown with multiple slits, matching fingerless opera gloves, and a matching jacket for the actress. The gown had a sultry shape and cut that the Italian fashion house is known for, and nodded to Lagerfeld’s Chanel with its creamy tweed fabric, camellia flowers on the bust, and, of course, various gold and pearl pins. Hathaway's stylist, Erin Walsh, accessorized the outfit with cream Versace platform heels, rings, a gold watch, and a stacked pearl necklace with a pendant in its center.

Hathaway’s manicure was the cherry on top of her pearl-meets-gold ‘fit, and featured a round medium length with a molten gold nail polish all throughout. The polish didn't have a hint of glitter, so her nails truly looked like liquid metal, and paired perfectly with the gold accents scattered across her dress.

Other than her nails, her hair was certainly a talking point last night with its luscious volume and romantic waves. Celebrity hairstylist, Orlando Pita, created the look. "Anne and I spoke about different ideas for her hair during her fitting," says Pita. "We knew we didn't want to do anything that would distract from the front of the dress, so we decided to go with a look that was up in the front and then really long, with volume in the back."

Pita first washed her hair and then applied the Orlando Pita Play Great Inflate Air Whipped Styling Foam ($20) to her towel-dried hair to maintain fullness and prep the hair for styling. After that, he blew her hair out using a dryer and a round brush before apply the Orlando Pita Play Body Breakthrough Volume Boosting Hairspray ($17) to increase fullness and shine.

"The look features a Chanel-inspired hair camellia, a flower made out of hair, from a show I once did in the mid-'90s. I had kept this from the show and thought it was the perfect opportunity to include in her look to honor tonight's theme," says Pita. He curled Hathaway’s hair with a 1-inch barrel curling iron and then added a hair piece in the back for extra length. After teasing her hair, Pita swept Hathaway’s hair back and tied it up with the clips. Finally, Pita sprayed the Orlando Pita Play Climate Change Humidity Blocking Hair Spray ($22) all over to maintain hold for the evening.

And her makeup was the final piece that pulled her look together. Her makeup artist, Gucci Westman, used Westman Atelier products to create a soft smoky shadow on her lids and added pink blush and lipstick to complement her rosy undertones. All in all, she looked like what happens when a Chanel girl meets a Versace diva—and we’re so here for it.