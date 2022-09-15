Anne Hathaway Brought Back her 'Devil Wears Prada' Bangs for Fashion Week

Andy Sachs is back in town for Fashion Week, and she’s sitting next to the real Anna Wintour. That's right, The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway sat next to theVogue editor-in-chief at the Michael Kors Spring 2023 show on September 14.

If the idea of Hathaway sitting beside the person who supposedly inspired the fictional Miranda Priestly isn’t enough to spark nostalgia, perhaps Hathaway’s outfit will do the trick: She wore a black turtleneck under a brown leather jacket, accompanied by her character's post-makeover, straight across bangs.

Getty

Hathaway’s look is similar to the one she wears in Andy Sachs’ final scene, after leaving an interview with the fictional publication The New York Mirror, and spots Priestly outside of the Elias-Clark building. Although this scene is less than two minutes long, it represents the final culmination of everything that Sachs has been through during the movie—she continues to wear her chic, Jane Birkin-inspired bangs as a tip of the hat to everything she learned at Runway, but dresses her look down from her Chanel coats and Dolce & Gabbana dresses, opting for a sophisticated turtleneck sweater and a lived-in brown leather jacket as she pursues her dream position as a "real" journalist.

In 2022, Hathaway dons a chunky black turtleneck under a brown structured crocodile trench coat and finishes the look off with black pointed-toe pumps. Her hair is pulled back in a classic pony, which perfectly shows off those iconic bangs. She sits next to Wintour, who wears a black and white floral dress, and Serena Williams, who wears an all-pink power suit.

Getty



Now, Y2K style has been running rampant for the past few years, but as fall approaches, moodier hues and textures are gaining traction—and there’s no style era better to pull from than a mid-aughts fashion-girl aesthetic, where heavy knits, clean leathers, thin scarves, and Manolo Blahniks reigned supreme. Hathaway's outfit is the perfect callback to Y2K staples like mini skirts and pointy toe heels, but done up in cozy textures and colors that feel perfect for the impending cool weather.

And who knows, maybe Hathaway will finally bring back the Sachs classic outfit of wearing an off-the-shoulder sweater over a structured button-up shirt next—for now, we're streaming The Devil Wears Prada and taking notes about what to add to our wardrobes this fall.