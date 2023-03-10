Blink and You'll Miss Anne Hathaway's "Alien" French Manicure

Anne Hathaway has been on an absolute roll when it comes to her beauty and style choices as of late. From bringing back her Devil Wears Prada bangs (and hat) to her now-iconic '60s inspired mini beehive, she's not afraid to take a risk. But while Hathaway usually has fun with her outfits and hair, she typically plays it pretty safe when it comes to nails, sticking to classic shades and finishes. However, on March 9, she brought her adventurous spirit to her nails with an out of this world "alien" manicure.

Hathaway attended back-to-back events in LA, starting with the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards before heading to the Versace Fall/Winter 23 runway show. For both events she wore Versace, opting for a slinky black gown for the awards, and changing into a croc-printed leather mini dress, tights, and boots for the show. She kept the same bouncy blowout and neutral makeup for both events.

Getty Images

While it's impossible to pick a favorite of the two dresses—seriously, she looks incredible—our favorite detail of her beauty look is easily her nails. Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachick created what he calls "alien nail couture"—an iridescent mani with clear French tips, and a medium almond shape.

The mani combines a few major current nail trends, including sheer, pearly shimmer. Barely-there glitter and iridescence have been everywhere ever since Hailey Bieber kicked off the "glazed" nail trend, and we've seen it evolve into frosted, seashell, and even fairy nail iterations. Bachick also incorporated the "invisible French" trend, which uses negative space to create the illusion of a French manicure—in this case, Bachick kept the tips of Hathaway's nails free of shimmer for the French effect.

The best part of the invisible French trend? It's super easy to DIY. "The ‘invisible’ French feels classic yet trendy,” Morgan Haile, nail expert and spokesperson for Morgan Taylor and Gelish previously told us. "When it comes to this nail art it’s all about the fine detail. If you like to add some length to your nails like I do, first apply Gelish Soft Gel Tips in Short Round ($9), and then use two thin coats of Morgan Taylor In The Nude Nail Lacquer ($9). Use your choice of glitter, metallic, or color. Use a thin nail art brush to create the desired design.” For a look like Hathaway's, stop your glitter at the tip, and you're well on your way to the alien French.





