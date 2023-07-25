The Anklet Revival Is Here—These Are Our 14 Favorites

One of the best ways to spice up a summer outfit is by incorporating an anklet. This year, the unconventional jewelry choice is having its moment: Whether you’re heading to the beach or simply want to adorn your ankles with a fun accessory, an anklet can add a fun, decadent touch to any outfit. They look incredible both on their own and layered on top of a pair of fun socks—and there's really a style for everyone, from kitschy charms to decadent details to minimalist gold and silver designs. Since anklets have without a doubt taken over this summer, now is the perfect time to add some options to your shopping cart—keep scrolling for 14 of our favorite takes on the anklet trend, so you can find the perfect one for your style.

Bejeweled Butterflies

Mahrukh Akuly Butterfly Pave Anklet $55.00 Shop

If your favorite metal to rock is rose gold, you need to check out this stunning anklet. With multicolored butterfly details on a rose gold-plated chain, this decadent piece of jewelry is an instant mood-booster—you just might feel like you're taking flight with every step.

Coastal Charm(s)

8 Other Reasons Beach Babe Anklet $30.00 $18.00 Shop

Summer immediately brings beach days and seashells to mind—and when we saw this beautiful anklet from 8 Other Reasons, we knew we needed it in our lives. This design features a lobster clasp, a dainty gold-plated chain, and the sweetest gold and cream seashell charm accents.

Good as Gold

Oma the Label Cuban Link Collection- Anklet $65.00 Shop

Looking for an everyday anklet? Look no further than this gold chain link piece from Oma the Label. With a simple and sophisticated design, this design would look beautiful on its own or paired with other gold anklets to create a stack.

Staple Silver

Alana Maria Koa Anklet $129.00 Shop

If silver is more your jam, you need to get your hands on this sterling silver anklet from Alana Maria. The loop chain design is understated and classic and would look stunning alongside your favorite sandals or heels during the summer months.

Eclectic Floral

Don't Let Disco The Dew the Right Thing Anklet $295.00 Shop

Beaded jewelry with a homemade feel is majorly trending right now (exhibit A: the Taylor Swift Eras Tour friendship bracelets), and this Don't Let Disco design is the perfect balance of elegant and edgy. A bell-shaped flower charm (your choice of pink or purple) brings together shells and rock crystals for a statement that works on boardwalks and city streets alike.

Personal Details

Oak & Luna Allora Name Ankle Bracelet $95.00 $86.00 Shop

We’ve heard of custom rings, bracelets, and even necklaces, but this might be the first time we’ve seen a personalized anklet. This script ankle bracelet from Oak & Luna provides a fresh take on the nameplate necklaces that are so popular. The style can fit up to nine characters, whether it’s your name, your partner’s name, or a word you love.

With Love

The M Jewelers The 10kt Cutout Heart Anklet $400.00 Shop

Feel like splurging? This 10-karat gold bracelet will have you (and everyone you meet) falling in love with its sweet design. Several heart outline charms provide plenty of personality, but on an anklet, they still keep a low profile that goes with almost anything.

Less Is More

Brilliant Earth Viv Twist Chain Anklet $195.00 Shop

There’s something so special about delicate, barely there jewelry, and we’re living for the quiet luxury energy this chain anklet from Brilliant Earth has. With a twist rope chain style in 14K yellow gold, this timeless accessory will go with all your favorite outfits, all year round.

Pretty in Pearls

ByChari Julie Anklet $150.00 Shop

If you like making a statement with your jewelry choices, allow us to introduce you to this anklet from ByChari. It’s crafted with freshwater pearls on a gold-plated chain and would look darling going from brunch to the beach.

Gilded Mermaid

Astrid & Miyu Amazonite Shell Anklet $105.00 Shop

Summer calls for shades of blue, and this anklet from Astrid & Miyu is just what you need in the era of mermaidcore. With gold-plated Amazonite stones and turquoise beads, this pop of color is the perfect finishing touch for your next vacation look.

Precious Paper Clips

Baby Gold Dainty Paper Clip Anklet $250.00 Shop

We’re suckers for paper clip designs, and this one from Baby Gold is sure to last you for years to come thanks to its solid 14K gold construction. It’s dainty, minimalist, and comes with an easy-to-manage lobster clasp.

Summertime Shimmer

Made by Mary Poppy Chain Anklet $70.00 Shop

If you love iridescence, chrome, and all things reflective, this silver anklet from Made by Mary will absolutely mesmerize you in action. With a dot design that sparkles in the sunshine, we think this would look great over a pair of frilly socks or against your bare ankle.

Ruby Chic

Awe Inspired Beaded Enamel Anklet $55.00 Shop

Whether you’re a Leo baby and love all things ruby or just want to add a touch of red to your accessories arsenal, this anklet from Awe Inspired has you covered. The silver and red hand-applied enamel beads make for a truly show-stopping piece.

Keep Your Balance

MaeMae The 7 Chakras Anklet $48.00 Shop

Swarovski crystals? Say less. This anklet from MaeMae is inspired by the seven chakras, with colorful crystals to represent each one. Wear it for a meaningful (and chic) reminder to take deep breaths and listen to your intuition, even on the busiest days.

