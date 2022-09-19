The Best Ankle Tattoos for Every Ink Style

Tattoos are the ultimate form of self-expression—so much so that the decision can feel seriously daunting. Case in point: It took four years of researching and overthinking before settling on my first tattoo (three very tiny, hand-drawn stars on the inside of my wrist).

And while tats are all about individuality, it doesn't hurt to see what everyone else is doing for some inspiration—especially when it comes to design and location. And one spot particularly loved by tattoo artists and Team Tatted alike? The playfully discreet ankle.

As easy to show off with a dainty pair of heels as it is to cover up with the roll of your pants, the ankle is a prime tattoo spot, especially since the skin there doesn't wrinkle or sag much with age. Despite being hugely popular in the '90s, tattoo artist Dillon Forte says the area is coming back in a big way: "Whether it's part of a larger piece going up the leg or a standalone band or design, I see a lot more popping up, and I've seen plenty of cool designs out there."

While cost depends on the artist and their hourly rate, ankle tattoos do tend to be on the cheaper side just by nature of the smaller canvas. That being said, a more complex design might take a couple hours and ultimately cost more. Prepare to spend anywhere between $150 and $2500 an hour depending on the design and artist you choose, and be sure to do your homework beforehand: You get what you pay for.

Mira Mariah, a New York-based tattoo artist, says that while it's certainly not the most pleasant area of the body to get tattooed, ankle tattoos are not too bad when it comes to pain factor. That being said, it's difficult to predict pain levels since we all have different levels of tolerance and sensation. Regardless, both Mariah and Forte agree it's an especially great spot for first-timers since it's small, concealable, and relatively mellow.

Looking for the perfect design for you? Scroll on for 19 of our favorite ankle tattoos, from the bold and bright to the subtly sweet.