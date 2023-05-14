14 Modern Animal Print Nail Designs That Embrace Your Wild Side

Once upon a time, animal print was considered over the top. But now, it's a fun fashion statement that's proven to have major staying power. With more options than ever, you can pay a chic tribute to almost any creature you desire, whether you want to rule the jungle or can't get enough of cow print. Of course, if you're not ready to rock a leopard slip skirt or snakeskin faux leather pants, you can always edge into the trend with animal print nails. These wild designs are soaring on TikTok and Instagram alike, with millions of mentions of the trend circulating socials. While you'll undoubtedly scroll through a few examples of animal print manicures in your feed, we wanted to give you a head start on this nail polish trend. Ahead, you'll find 14 animal print nail designs that help you embrace all aspects of your wild side, from neutral to bright and bold.