Angelina Jolie's Milky Manicure Is as Classic as It Gets

The “quiet luxury” movement may have really popped off this year, but make no mistake: Angelina Jolie is mother of this trend. Jolie’s style has been timeless, classic, and chic for years now, and there is no better person to look up to when trying to get in on minimal beauty and fashion. Case in point: her recent silky blazer and milky manicure look while she was strolling through Rome.

On July 30, Jolie was spotted leaving her hotel in Italy, wearing an outfit that screams (or, rather, whispers) quiet luxury. She wore a white midi skirt and a pale yellow jacket with sleeves that were cuffed just below the elbows. She paired the look with a black leather handbag, a thin gold bangle, diamond drop earrings, a diamond ring, and some lightly-tinted black sunglasses.

Getty Images

Jolie’s nails perfectly matched her minimal vibe—she wore a short and naturally rounded shape with a milky pink color throughout. While the milk bath manicure has been a celebrity fave since last year, the manicure simply exists under the large umbrella that we like to call “quiet luxury” nails.

“‘Quiet Luxury’ can really enhance your look as a whole versus making the entire look about your nails,” nail artist Stephanie Stone previously told Byrdie. “This [manicure] vibe is often requested on set because of its ability to appear so timeless! It’s not a trend that feels dated at all.”

Getty Images

Quiet luxury nails are essentially any minimal manicure that can work with most of your outfits, make your nails look put-together, and not be dated by a niche trend. You can go Jolie’s route and wear a milky pink manicure to get the look, or you can opt for naked nails, a French or American manicure, or even subtle shimmery nudes, as long as you avoid colors and patterns that are over-the-top.

As for the rest of her glam, Jolie wore minimal makeup—if any at all—and put an emphasis on her glowing complexion. She wrapped her hair back into a chic French twist, subtly showing off her new blonde ombre hair.