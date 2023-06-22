Carrie Is Back: The Wildest "And Just Like That ..." Outfits So Far

When HBO Max announced a reboot for one of the most iconic T.V. series of all time, Sex and the City, fans could not have been more eager to be transported back into the fashionable and chaotic world of Carrie Bradshaw. And Just Like That... has given us plenty of shock-worthy moments (IYKYK), and season two promises to have just as many, including the return of John Corbett's beloved character, Aidan Shaw, and of course, a Samantha Jones cameo from Kim Cattrall. We all know that what really made the original series so iconic was the unbelievable fashion moments from Carrie and the gang. Luckily, And Just Like That... delivers those memorable fashion moments we've been craving ever since Sex and The City ended.

Ahead of the premiere of season two, we've rounded up a few of our top fashion moments from the reboot so far. Read on to get the lowdown on all the designer looks from our favorite fashionista of all time, plus a few others from her equally fashionable friends.

The Pigeon Purse

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max

When photos first came out of SJP holding the JW Anderson Pigeon Clutch in the new season of And Just Like That..., the fashion community went wild. She paired the statement clutch with a grey jumpsuit while out on a shopping excursion with Charlotte.

Statement Stripes

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max

It's not often that we see Miranda in a lot of bright colors, but in season two of And Just Like That..., we see her sporting a vibrant multi-colored maxi dress. She also goes back to her classic Miranda look with her short red hair, which is a change-up from last season's silvery cropped bob.



Leopard Print

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

If we've learned one thing about Carrie's friend Seema's style, it's that she loves a good animal print. Right off the bat, we see her dressed in head-to-toe leopard print while out at the hair salon. She pairs the look with a leather clutch and oversized sunglasses.

Meetup in Metallic

Photograph by Craig Blakenhorn/Max

While out with friends, Carrie embraces metallic in a gold shimmery ruffled dress. In true Carrie style, she styles the look in a mismatched manner, with a striped silky duster and turquoise heels.

All Mixed Up

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Carrie has made a fair share of bold yet questionable fashion choices during the original series, but this look might take the cake as the most absurd. Fans of the reboot know that Carrie donned this look after taking up smoking again to avoid bringing the smell into her apartment. Although this look is more function than fashion, we can't help but admire how Carrie can put together a statement look without even trying. Plus, elbow-length latex gloves are having a moment right now, so maybe she's on to something.

When in Paris

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

The first season of SATC's reboot ended with Carrie heading to Paris to say one last goodbye to Mr. Big, scattering his ashes in a river. Of course, this could not be done without a lavish ballgown, right? Carrie embraces color with this voluminous tangerine-colored Valentino ballgown and hot pink opera gloves. Not pictured is the Eiffle Tower-shaped purse Carrie held, containing Big's ashes. Perhaps that piece can be placed in the archives.

Moschino Moment

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Charlotte introduces a new fashionable friend to the group in the series reboot: Lisa Todd Wexley. The newcomer donned a full Moschino outfit, including thigh-high boots and a khaki jacket and shorts set. By the way, the coat had pockets for a makeup brush, so we immediately love it. We can probably expect more incredible looks from this character in the upcoming season.

The Iconic Tutu

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Carrie returns to her roots, wearing a full tutu skirt, while visiting her West Village apartment in the aftermath of Big's death. SATC fans will quickly recognize this easter egg from the opening credits of the original series when Carrie wore her iconic white tutu and pink tank top. If you peer close enough, you'll also see another hidden easter egg, Carrie's purple sequin Fendi Baguette bag, which she wore in the original series.

All About Animal Print

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Seema, Carrie's real estate agent, has given us some seriously fashionable looks already. Here, she wears a velvet cheetah-print suit from Etro when showing Carrie a new apartment. She's really giving the ladies of Selling Sunset a run for their money.

Dog Walking But Make It Fashion

Of course Charlotte York is walking her dog in a full-on designer ensemble. We would expect nothing less. Charlotte is known for her elegant yet fashion-forward looks, and this one certainly does not disappoint. Bonus points for the Burberry doggy bag dispenser.

Accessory Overload

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Leave it to Carrie Bradshaw to pair her purse with, well, another purse. We've already seen the double-belt trending, so could this be foreshadowing? Standing between Miranda and Charlotte, Carrie pairs her double purses with a cropped floral Dries van Noten jacket and an ivory-colored jumpsuit.

"It-Girl" Vibes

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Lisette, Carrie's young fashion-forward downstairs neighbor, might represent what Carrie would be wearing in the 2020s(if she was in her 20s. Here, she wears a sheer floral kaftan with a turquoise bralette and bright pink underwear, along with quirky rust-colored Off-White booties. Undoubtedly, she is giving off "it-girl" vibes.



The Statement Coat

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Okay, this might not be the wildest outfit in the new series, but Miranda had a notable statement coat moment in And Just Like That... She paired the outerwear with printed parachute pants and a turquoise top. Also, a moment for Cynthia Nixon's incredibly chic bob.