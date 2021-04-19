30 Anchor Tattoos For Every Preference

As a symbol, anchors hold a lot of meaning. For some, it's simply a representation of the sea. For others, it's a reminder of being held down and remaining grounded. Even more, anchors could symbolize anything from commitment to safety to hope. Because anchors have so many meanings, they're a great tattoo idea. You can easily customize them to add personal value.

If you're considering an anchor tattoo but aren't quite sure what you want it to look like yet, here are 30 ink ideas to inspire you.