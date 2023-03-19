Our beauty routines can be so personal—what looks best for you might not work for someone else. Whether it be your blush application or your go-to lip color, your makeup is completely individual to you and your style.

This rings especially true for our brows—some prefer a full, bushy look while others are hopping on the skinny eyebrow trend. But whichever you prefer, we (and 20,000 Ulta reviewers) agree that the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is the one brow pencil that can do it all. It also is a topseller industry wide—one of these pencils sells every 10 seconds. The product—which usually goes for $25—is 50 percent off this Sunday, March 19 only at Ulta and Ulta.com as part of their 21 Days of Beauty sales event. Sunday’s deals also include big discounts on iconic products, like Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation and It Cosmetics Blush Brush.

Shop now: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $12.50 (originally $25)

Ulta

Beloved by celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, and Oprah, the Brow Wiz is a retractable brow pencil that makes it easy to outline and define your eyebrows for every style and shape. It has a super slim tip to create precise hair-like lines and a spoolie to blend, with the finished product looking natural and effortless. Coming in 12 shades, including blonde and auburn, the pencil can match a majority of hair colors.

What’s special about Brow Wiz is its formula—which is a blend of carnauba wax and color—making a smooth texture that applies easily and lasts all day. Byrdie contributor Tanya Ghahremani raves about the pencil, loving that it gives her brows the perfect finish. “The waxy texture offers a fantastic hold, as well as adds definition and color to your brows,” Ghahremani says in her Brow Wiz review. “And, it's meant to be applied with short, brow-like flicks, [so] the product will blend into your natural brows quite easily.” She also notes that it’s easy to remove with makeup remover at the end of the night, but it won’t budge before then.

Whether you’re a longtime Brow Wiz user or just dying to try, it’s the perfect opportunity to get your hands on it while it’s half off.