Anastasia Beverly Hills' Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette boasts 14 high-impact, long-wearing shades that are flattering on all skin types, making it totally worth the investment.

We put Anastasia Beverly Hills' Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I’m a sucker for a good eyeshadow palette. Sparkly, shimmery, matte—you name it, I'm into it. So when I got the opportunity to test out Anastasia Beverly Hills' Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette, I was pretty much thrilled. From beautiful natural shades to deep, romantic hues, this palette includes enough options to take me from day to night—not to mention last quite a while. Read on for my full review and the reasons why this palette deserves a front-row spot on your vanity.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette Best for: Day-to-night eyeshadow looks on all skin tones Potential allergens: Dimethicone, mica, titanium dioxide Byrdie Clean?: No, contains mineral oil and liquid paraffin Cruelty-free?: Yes Price: $45 About the brand: Anastasia Beverly Hills is a popular makeup brand founded by celebrity eyebrow guru Anastasia Soare. Its categories include products for eyebrows, eye makeup, face makeup, lips, and makeup brushes.

About My Eyes: Almond-shaped with oily eyelids

I don’t wear makeup every single day, but when I do, it typically involves some kind of eyeshadow. I have almond-shaped eyes that aren't particularly deep-set (you can see my eyelid when my eyes are open). Color-wise, my eyes are blue but sometimes turn to green, and they also have a touch of gold in them. I normally gravitate toward eyeshadows that will make the color of my eyes stand out.

As soon as I received this palette, I tested it for three straight days to see how it would wear. Also, because I tend to have oily eyelids, I tested the shadows both with and without eyeshadow primer to see how they would hold up. Even without the primer, they stayed in place and didn't crease, which I loved.



How To Apply: With the brush or sponge of your choice

The best way to apply this product is with an eyeshadow brush or an eyeshadow sponge applicators. The palette comes with a large mirror and a dual-sided brush for applying and contouring, but you can use any brushes that you prefer. I created two eye looks—one for day and one for nighttime. This palette contains 14 fully-pigmented shades including ultra-matte, duo-chrome, and metallic ones.



I found that the lighter tones, along with the shimmery shadows, worked well for the day, while the deeper, smokier tones added just what I needed for a nighttime look.

If you’re wanting to be a little more creative with this product, you can apply the shades Fairy and Glistening along the cheekbones as a powder highlighter.



Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Results: Gorgeous and long-lasting

I was pleased with the color payoff of these eyeshadows but also noticed the texture is very soft. This caused some fallout when I placed my brushes in the compact, so I had to tap out the excess powder before applying.



This shadow wore well throughout the day—I even tested it during an at-home workout and it stayed fully intact, which was seriously impressive.

The only downside is that it would fall a bit under my eye area while I was blending, but I just cleaned up that portion with a Q-tip and some makeup remover when I was finished.



Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Value: Worth it

For everything this palette offers, I thought its price tag ($42) was pretty budget-friendly compared to some of its competitors. Also, most shadow palettes offer 12 shades, while this includes 14. In terms of color payoff, consistency, and variety, this product is priced fairly in my book.



Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

Similar Products: You have options

Lawless The Little One Eyeshadow Palette ($25): If you can’t justify the price tag for the Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette, the Little One Eyeshadow Palette from Lawless has fewer shade options, but similar to the Soft Glam, it has tones you can wear during the day and at night, as well as excellent color payoff.

Violet Voss Taupe Notch Eyeshadow Palette ($45): For the same price, this Violet Voss palette has six more colors than the Soft Glam palette if more variety is what you crave. There’s a nice mix of both shimmery and matte shades to keep your looks versatile.

