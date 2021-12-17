14 shades in a variety of finishes
High-impact, long-wearing pigment
Includes large mirror and double-ended brush
Not Byrdie clean
Pricey
Anastasia Beverly Hills' Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette boasts 14 high-impact, long-wearing shades that are flattering on all skin types, making it totally worth the investment.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette
We put Anastasia Beverly Hills' Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.
I’m a sucker for a good eyeshadow palette. Sparkly, shimmery, matte—you name it, I'm into it. So when I got the opportunity to test out Anastasia Beverly Hills' Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette, I was pretty much thrilled. From beautiful natural shades to deep, romantic hues, this palette includes enough options to take me from day to night—not to mention last quite a while. Read on for my full review and the reasons why this palette deserves a front-row spot on your vanity.
Best for: Day-to-night eyeshadow looks on all skin tones
Potential allergens: Dimethicone, mica, titanium dioxide
Byrdie Clean?: No, contains mineral oil and liquid paraffin
Cruelty-free?: Yes
Price: $45
About the brand: Anastasia Beverly Hills is a popular makeup brand founded by celebrity eyebrow guru Anastasia Soare. Its categories include products for eyebrows, eye makeup, face makeup, lips, and makeup brushes.
About My Eyes: Almond-shaped with oily eyelids
I don’t wear makeup every single day, but when I do, it typically involves some kind of eyeshadow. I have almond-shaped eyes that aren't particularly deep-set (you can see my eyelid when my eyes are open). Color-wise, my eyes are blue but sometimes turn to green, and they also have a touch of gold in them. I normally gravitate toward eyeshadows that will make the color of my eyes stand out.
As soon as I received this palette, I tested it for three straight days to see how it would wear. Also, because I tend to have oily eyelids, I tested the shadows both with and without eyeshadow primer to see how they would hold up. Even without the primer, they stayed in place and didn't crease, which I loved.
How To Apply: With the brush or sponge of your choice
The best way to apply this product is with an eyeshadow brush or an eyeshadow sponge applicators. The palette comes with a large mirror and a dual-sided brush for applying and contouring, but you can use any brushes that you prefer. I created two eye looks—one for day and one for nighttime. This palette contains 14 fully-pigmented shades including ultra-matte, duo-chrome, and metallic ones.
I found that the lighter tones, along with the shimmery shadows, worked well for the day, while the deeper, smokier tones added just what I needed for a nighttime look.
If you’re wanting to be a little more creative with this product, you can apply the shades Fairy and Glistening along the cheekbones as a powder highlighter.
The Results: Gorgeous and long-lasting
I was pleased with the color payoff of these eyeshadows but also noticed the texture is very soft. This caused some fallout when I placed my brushes in the compact, so I had to tap out the excess powder before applying.
This shadow wore well throughout the day—I even tested it during an at-home workout and it stayed fully intact, which was seriously impressive.
The only downside is that it would fall a bit under my eye area while I was blending, but I just cleaned up that portion with a Q-tip and some makeup remover when I was finished.
The Value: Worth it
For everything this palette offers, I thought its price tag ($42) was pretty budget-friendly compared to some of its competitors. Also, most shadow palettes offer 12 shades, while this includes 14. In terms of color payoff, consistency, and variety, this product is priced fairly in my book.
Similar Products: You have options
Lawless The Little One Eyeshadow Palette ($25): If you can’t justify the price tag for the Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette, the Little One Eyeshadow Palette from Lawless has fewer shade options, but similar to the Soft Glam, it has tones you can wear during the day and at night, as well as excellent color payoff.
Violet Voss Taupe Notch Eyeshadow Palette ($45): For the same price, this Violet Voss palette has six more colors than the Soft Glam palette if more variety is what you crave. There’s a nice mix of both shimmery and matte shades to keep your looks versatile.
I absolutely recommend Anastasia Beverly Hills' Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette. The variety of colors and the fact it works on all skin tones is what sets it apart—and what's made it a staple in my daily routine.
Specs
- Product Name Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette
- Product Brand Anastasia Beverly Hills
- UPC 689304181747
- Price $45
- Weight .28 oz.
- Ingredients Tempera: Dimethicone, Boron Nitride, Nylon-12, Zinc Stearate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Zinc Myristate, Glycerin, Silica, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Isopentyldiol, Lauroyl Lysine, Phenoxyethanol, Polysilicone-11, Tocopherol. May Contain (+/-): Mica, Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140), Carmine* (Ci 75470), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891) Glistening: Dimethicone, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Boron Nitride, Nylon-12, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Zinc Stearate, Silica, Glycerin, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Zinc Myristate, Beeswax/Cera Alba, Caprylyl Glycol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Isopentyldiol, Lauroyl Lysine, Phenoxyethanol, Polysilicone-11, Sodium Polyacrylate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Tin Oxide, Tocopherol. May Contain (+/-): Mica, Bronze Powder (Ci 77400), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891) Orange Soda: Boron Nitride, Dimethicone, Nylon-12, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Zinc Stearate, Silica, Glycerin, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Zinc Myristate, Caprylyl Glycol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Isopentyldiol, Lauroyl Lysine, Phenoxyethanol, Polysilicone-11, Tocopherol. May Contain (+/-): Mica, Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140), Carmine* (Ci 75470), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891) Rose Pink: Dimethicone, Boron Nitride, Nylon-12, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Zinc Stearate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Zinc Myristate, Silica, Glycerin, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Isopentyldiol, Lauroyl Lysine, Phenoxyethanol, Polysilicone-11, Tin Oxide, Tocopherol. May Contain (+/-): Mica, Carmine* (Ci 75470), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891) Sultry: Aluminum Calcium Sodium Silicate, Silica, Dimethicone, Boron Nitride, Nylon-12, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Zinc Stearate, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Beeswax/Cera Alba, Caprylyl Glycol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Isopentyldiol, Lauroyl Lysine, Phenoxyethanol, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Polysilicone-11, Sodium Polyacrylate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Tin Oxide, Tocopherol, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Zinc Myristate. May Contain (+/-): Mica, Carmine* (Ci 75470), Aluminum Powder (Ci 77000), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891) Bronze: Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Aluminum Calcium Sodium Silicate, Alumina, Dimethicone, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Glycerin, Beeswax/Cera Alba, Boron Nitride, Caprylyl Glycol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Isopentyldiol, Lauroyl Lysine, Nylon-12, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Polysilicone-11, Quartz, Silica, Sodium Polyacrylate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Tin Oxide, Tocopherol, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Zinc Myristate, Zinc Stearate. May Contain (+/-): Mica, Iron Oxide (Ci 77491), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891) Mulberry: Dimethicone, Boron Nitride, Nylon-12, Silica, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Zinc Stearate, Glycerin, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Zinc Myristate, Caprylyl Glycol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Isopentyldiol, Lauroyl Lysine, Phenoxyethanol, Polysilicone-11, Tocopherol. May Contain (+/-): Mica, Carmine* (Ci 75470), Ultramarines (Ci 77007), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Manganese Violet (Ci 77742), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891) Dusty Rose: Dimethicone, Boron Nitride, Nylon-12, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Zinc Stearate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Silica, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Zinc Myristate, Glycerin, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Isopentyldiol, Lauroyl Lysine, Phenoxyethanol, Polysilicone-11, Tocopherol. May Contain (+/-): Mica, Carmine* (Ci 75470), Ultramarines (Ci 77007), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Manganese Violet (Ci 77742), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891) Fairy: Dimethicone, Boron Nitride, Nylon-12, Zinc Stearate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Cyclopentasiloxane, Glycerin, Silica, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Zinc Myristate, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Isopentyldiol, Lauroyl Lysine, Phenoxyethanol, Polysilicone-11, Tin Oxide, Tocopherol. May Contain (+/-): Mica, Carmine* (Ci 75470), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891) Burnt Orange Matte: Dimethicone, Boron Nitride, Nylon-12, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Zinc Stearate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Zinc Myristate, Glycerin, Silica, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Isopentyldiol, Lauroyl Lysine, Phenoxyethanol, Polysilicone-11, Tocopherol. May Contain (+/-): Mica, Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140), Carmine* (Ci 75470), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891) Sienna: Dimethicone, Boron Nitride, Nylon-12, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Zinc Stearate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Glycerin, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Silica, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Zinc Myristate, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Isopentyldiol, Lauroyl Lysine, Phenoxyethanol, Polysilicone-11, Tocopherol. May Contain (+/-): Mica, Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140), Carmine* (Ci 75470), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891) Rustic: Dimethicone, Boron Nitride, Nylon-12, Zinc Stearate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Zinc Myristate, Glycerin, Silica, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Mineral Oil/Paraffinum Liquidum, Caprylyl Glycol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Isopentyldiol, Lauroyl Lysine, Phenoxyethanol, Polysilicone-11, Tocopherol. May Contain (+/-): Mica, Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140), Carmine* (Ci 75470), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891) Cyprus Umber: Boron Nitride, Dimethicone, Nylon-12, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Zinc Stearate, Zinc Myristate, Glycerin, Silica, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Isopentyldiol, Lauroyl Lysine, Phenoxyethanol, Polysilicone-11, Tocopherol. May Contain (+/-): Mica, Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891) Noir: Dimethicone, Boron Nitride, Nylon-12, Zinc Stearate, Silica, Glycerin, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Zinc Myristate, Caprylyl Glycol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Isopentyldiol, Lauroyl Lysine, Phenoxyethanol, Polysilicone-11, Tocopherol. May Contain (+/-): Mica, Carmine* (Ci 75470), Black 2 (Ci 77266), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77499), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891)