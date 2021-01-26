ABH's Modern Renaissance Palette Changed My Relationship With Eyeshadow

If you know me, you know I am a natural makeup kind of girl. Less has always been more for me; I’ve almost always used my bronzer as an eyeshadow. But when Ms. Anastasia Beverly Hills blesses you with an eyeshadow palette, it’s only right you accept. Period.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance palette has a beautiful blend of six neutrals, three shimmers, and five bold colors. I was excited to take a break from my everyday “bronzer-as-eyeshadow routine” and play around with a few colors. I’ve always heard how amazing the shadows were, and wanted to see if it lived up to the hype.

Anastasia Beverly Hills's Modern Renaissance Palette Best For All skin tones and types Star rating 4/5 Potential Allergens Dimethicone, phenoxyethanol, tocopherol Byrdie Clean? Yes Price $45.00 What's included Dual-ended brush and mirror included in packaging About the brand Anastasia Soare launched Anastasia Beverly Hills as a salon in 1997. Quickly garnering notoriety for her eyebrow shaping, Soare released the first Anastasia Beverly Hills products in 2000.

About My Eyelids: Dry, with plenty of real estate

My medium, oval-shaped eyes have plenty of surface area on the lids to play with product. I typically stick with neutrals because I don’t feel the need to make my eyes stand out—I may throw on a shimmer shadow if I’m feeling experimental. Otherwise, the skin on my lids are dry-to-the-touch, so less attention always felt better.

How To Apply: Use a light hand

The Modern Renaissance palette came with a double-sided eyeshadow brush, which I used to blend, blend, blend! I must warn you: these eyeshadows are very pigmented. I made the mistake of not tapping off the excess after dipping into the shadow, and the color was a bit too saturated. The good news is these eyeshadows are very blendable, and I found the brush made it very easy to blend the shadows for a flawless finish.

The Results: Stunning

Celeste Polanco

We’re friends here, so I feel like I can keep it real: Your girl is feeling different! I feel like a changed woman when it comes to eyeshadow; I am completely in love with the way each color makes my brown eyes pop. What stood out to me the most was how creamy the eyeshadows were: They went on very smoothly and continued to have a beautiful creamy finish on my eyelids. Another reason why I always stuck with bronzer is that I feel like some shadows can be drying, but I am obsessed with how much control I had with the pigmentation of this shadow on my lids. This let me choose how much I wanted my shadow to stand out.

The two-sided brush with tapered natural fibers is an incredible addition to the palette. The fluffy end made it very easy for me to blend my shadows, while the flat end of the brush made it simple to pack on the colors and my confidence. Things were going great between the palette and I, but then they went a little south: the fallout of the shadow was pretty intense. I would highly suggest using a concealer or primer on the eyelids beforehand to help adhere the powder to your lids, or place a tissue underneath your eyes as you apply. I would also apply your complexion makeup after the shadow so that you can wipe away any loose pigment first. On the bright side, my shadow did last the whole day when it was set correctly.

The Value: If you'll wear it, it's worth it

If you’re considering purchasing the Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance eyeshadow palette, know that you will be paying for quality, as it costs $45. I was very impressed by the color pigment and buildable nature of the shadows (aside from the fallout). Eyeshadow palettes aren't usually part of my routine, but I will be purchasing this one again. If you’re looking to treat yourself and drop a coin on an eyeshadow palette, then Modern Renaissance is for you.

Similar Products: You've got options

Wet N Wild Rose Is In The Air Eyeshadow Palette ($6): You read that correctly: the Rose Is In The Air palette is only $6! This palette has almost the exact same colors as the Modern Renaissance palette. The catch: the Wet N Wild palette comes with only 10 shadows, compared to Modern Renaissance's 14 shadows.

Violet Voss Berry Burst ($18.00): This fun-sized palette is a great travel-size dupe for the Modern Renaissance palette. If you’re someone who is always on the go, this palette is perfect to throw in your bag. It is more on the neutral side with a few bold colors, but is great for a day-to-night look.

Final Verdict: I'm an eyeshadow convert

The combination of colors in this eyeshadow palette is perfect for all skin tones and makeup looks. You can get a ton of wear out of this palette. It allows you to create beautiful bold looks or sweet, simple, natural looks for everyday. It's also perfect for travel because of its versatility. I can officially say I am now a changed woman because of the Modern Renaissance palette.