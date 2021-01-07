This Brow Pencil Is The Only Thing I Wear For Zoom Calls

Most of us, having been spending our time at home, behind a screen. So, it’s no surprise our beauty routines have shifted over the course of the last 10 months. I have kept one facet of my former beauty routine in my life, though, and it's my brows. In other words, if my brows look full, I don't care much about the rest of my face—they pull everything together. Part of this, I’m convinced, is down to the product I use: the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz eyebrow pencil, which fills in my brows like no other brow product I’ve used in my 29 years.

The Bottom Line

Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz totally changed my brows, and I absolutely cannot live without this product.



Fast Facts:

Best for: Bold, sleek brows

Bold, sleek brows

Yes

Hydrogenated soybean oil/hydrogenated glycine soja (soybean) oil

$23

$23 About the brand: Anastasia Beverly Hills is known for its professional-grade eyebrow products, and is beloved by celebs like Kim Kardashian and Amal Clooney.

About My Brows: Thick and dark but can look unruly

I’ve actually had the Brow Wiz pencil for a while, but only started using it around March 2020—just before the lockdown. I used to start my mornings with my makeup bag: foundation, blush, a light dusting of bronzer, some brow product, eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, and red lipstick (sometimes Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Lipstick in Glastonberry, others a classic red like Rouge Dior in 999). Now, the idea of waking up at least an hour early to do a full face of makeup for a day of Zoom meetings feels foreign. When work (and the rest of our lives) moved online, I put the makeup bag away for about a week—only to pull it out again and discover Brow Wiz all over again.

I’ve always felt like my dark brows were an important feature, one I loved to accentuate—and yes, I have spent years trying to emulate Lily Collins’ brows—but they’re also a bit unruly, so they need a little help to look polished. In the past, I used multiple products to achieve the bold-brow look I love so much. But once I tried Brow Wiz, I found it was the only product I needed. The texture is smooth and thick (yet still natural-looking), so it genuinely looks like my brows grow substantially as I apply it.

Essentially, my brows look like my brows, only better. And when you’re on screen behind a camera, accentuating a feature like your brows in a subtle way to look more awake and fresh-faced. To say I’m absolutely obsessed with it is a dramatic understatement. I cannot live without this thing.

How to Apply: Thin, hair-line strokes

The pen has an ultra-fine tip that allows total control, you can fill in as much or as little as you want (and also lets you make hair-like flicks with the product). Usually, I start at the head of the brow with short, thin strokes, and then follow the growth pattern along the arch and tail. Then, I flip the pencil over and use the bristle to brush my brow hairs straight, as well as smudge the product to disperse it along the hair naturally. Sometimes I’ll repeat the process if I want a stronger brow look, but normally once is more than enough. The whole process takes about 20 seconds, and then I’m set.

The Results: Natural and long-lasting

The waxy texture offers a fantastic hold, as well as adds definition and color to your brows. And, it's meant to be applied with short, brow-like flicks, the product will blend into your natural brows quite easily. Unfortunately, this also means it might take you a little while to apply the product—drawing a bunch of hair-like strokes does take time—but the little patience it requires is totally worth it. I feel completely confident wearing just Brow Wiz on my face with no other makeup. Brow Wiz also has major lasting power: Applying it in the morning guarantees my brows will stay defined all day, until I finally use some micellar water on my face to remove the product at night. It comes off pretty easily, but you may have to hold your cotton pad over your brows for a second to dissolve the product, a testament to just how long-lasting it is.

The Before + After

The Shade: It matched my brows perfectly

It comes in 12 shades, ranging from light blonde to dark brown, red, and even gray. My color is Medium Brown, which is brown with cool, ashy undertones. The other shades are as follows: Blonde, Taupe, Soft Brown, Caramel, Auburn, Chocolate, Dark Brown, Ebony, Granite, Strawburn, Ash Brown. While the shade range works for me, I do think there should more options for those with darker hair.

The Value: On the pricier side, but worth the cost

Brow Wiz is tagged at $23 on the official Anastasia Beverly Hills site, which is on the pricier side compared to other cult-favorite brow products (like Glossier and L’Oreal Paris). However, I think the formula makes Brow Wiz worth the extra price—it really highlights my brows in a way that no other product has before.

Similar Products: You have options

Glossier Brow Flick ($18): Glossier may be known for Boy Brow, but the brand also launched a brow pen that stacks up. It’s only $18 and comes with a brush-tip that makes drawing hair-like strokes a total breeze. Also, it’s has a buildable formula, so no need to worry about applying too much.



L'Oreal Paris Brow Stylist Shape & Fill Eyebrow Pencil ($10): L’Oreal Paris features some pretty great brow products, but none better than the Brow Stylist Shape & Fill eyebrow pencil. It comes in a wax formula with an angled tip that makes filling your brows quick and easy, and includes a brow brush to make sure the product is blended after every use.

Our Verdict: Obsessed

I’m sure eventually I’ll go back to my pre-pandemic morning beauty routine, but for now, the Brow Wiz is all I need to feel confident during our new Zoom-life reality. It ensures my brows always look groomed, and it’s super easy to use.