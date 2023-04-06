Everyone has their own beauty woe that seems to persist no matter what—whether it be hormonal acne, dark circles, or any type of hyperpigmentation. Mine has always been dry skin, particularly the skin on my body. Even though I’ve moisturized before bedtime daily my entire life, my skin consistently looks and feels rough come morning. I’ve tried both drugstore and luxury body butters, creams, oils, and even hydrating sprays, and yet nothing seemed to really nourish my dry skin.

Because of this, I’m always on the lookout for the product that will finally do it for me. So when an esthetician I follow recommended the AmLactin Daily Moisturizing Lotion as a savior for dry skin and body acne, I decided to give it a try.

Packaged in a small green and white bottle, the AmLactin lotion is very unglamorous and unassuming. I was doubtful at first because it has a lightweight, milky texture, and I tend to go for richer creams that I (mistakenly) believed would efficiently nourish my dehydrated skin. But, after using this lotion for a few months, my skin is the smoothest and softest it’s ever been.

It’s formulated with 12% lactic acid, which is the key ingredient I can credit for my newly baby-soft skin. Lactic acid is an alpha hydroxy acid—which are naturally-occuring acids that are able to exfoliate the skin in order to treat acne, hyperpigmentation and more. While not as popular as other exfoliating acids, such as salicylic and glycolic, lactic acid is a perfect choice for daily use because it's much more gentle while still being effective.

I love that this lotion absorbs instantly without leaving a thick residue behind, all while making my skin look hydrated and healthy. After adding it to my routine, I was even able to take out some other steps because it works so well. For example, I usually use exfoliating gloves in the shower to get rid of dead skin—especially on my heels. Since the AmLactin lotion uses chemical exfoliation, I don’t need to do both. I was honestly surprised at how smooth it made my heels, which usually only soften due to manual pressure. It also smooths out blemishes and gradually fades hyperpigmentation, so I could do away with the topical treatments I use before applying a regular lotion.

Almost 20,000 Amazon reviewers agree that this lotion is their holy grail, with many noting that it’s also able to treat keratosis pilaris and itchy skin. Aside from the somewhat unpleasant smell, it gets a ten out of ten from me (I sometimes layer with a fancier-smelling lotion for an even more elevated experience.) And with AmLactin Daily Moisturizing Lotion being so affordable and accessible, it’s definitely a body care staple that I’ll reach for again and again.