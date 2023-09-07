Amika's Perk Up Plus Dry Shampoo Gives My Hair a Fresh-From-the-Salon Feel

Amika Perk Up Plus Extended Clean Dry Shampoo offers long-lasting, oil-absorbing power. It will instantly refresh your greasy hair and scalp, giving you a fresh-from-the-salon look.

I wash my hair about two times each week, so I rely heavily on dry shampoo the other five days. I have pretty strict criteria for what encompasses a good one: it must smell good, it can’t leave behind any white residue or clumps, and the formula needs to absorb fast without making my hair look or feel wet, sticky, or gummy.

Since I use dry shampoo often, I’m always up for discovering a new one and adding it to my rotation. So, when I had the opportunity to give Amika Perk Up Plus Extended Clean Dry Shampoo a test drive, naturally, I jumped at the chance. Keep reading for my full review of Amika Perk Up Plus Extended Clean Dry Shampoo.

Amika Perk Up Plus Extended Clean Dry Shampoo Best for: All hair types and colors Uses: Absorbing oil on the scalp, extending time in between shampoos, improving scalp health Potential allergens: Fragrance Active ingredients: Peptides, arrowroot powder, rambutan seed extract, mandelic acid Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $30 About the brand: Amika is a Brooklyn-based creative collective comprised of hair stylists, chemists, and product enthusiasts. The brand's 11 collections cater to a wide range of hair types, textures, and styles.

About My Hair: Wavy and highlighted

I’m guilty of abusing my naturally wavy hair with loads of heat and heavy highlights. To preserve my color and avoid exposing my hair to heat every day, I only wash my hair a couple of times per week. Usually, the roots get oily about two days after shampooing, and my style also starts to fall flat, so I resort to dry shampoo almost daily.

Even though I consider myself a dry shampoo aficionado, I’ve had my fair share of run-ins with ones that just don’t do enough. The purpose of dry shampoo is to absorb oil from the scalp and refresh the hair so it looks and feels like you just washed it. So, the fact that the Amika Perk Up Plus Extended Clean Dry Shampoo explicitly claims to extend the amount of time between hair-washing days was super intriguing.

The Ingredients: Mandelic acid, rambutan seed extract, arrowroot powder, and more

This dry shampoo features ingredients that read more like a skincare serum than a hair product, which I appreciate. Mandelic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid, and peptides help keep the scalp balanced and in optimal condition. The product also contains rambutan seed extract—it's rich in vitamin C and super hydrating, helping to increase the hair's vitality. Rather than using talc to absorb oil on the scalp and in the hair, arrowroot powder is the star here. The powder is naturally found in rainforests and effortlessly soaks up excess oil.

How to Apply: Spray it on dry hair

Amika Perk Up Plus Extended Clean Dry Shampoo is easy to use, and the key to getting even product distribution is to hold the bottle about eight inches away from the scalp. The directions say to spray the dry shampoo onto the roots using a sweeping motion, which I did. Then, after 30 seconds, I used my fingertips to massage it, and that’s when the real oil-absorbing powers took hold. The dry shampoo worked like a sponge, soaking up all the greasiness on my hair. Finally, I brushed my hair with the Tangle Teezer Original Brush ($14) and noticed more volume at the roots.

The Scent: Light and clean

Like the entire Amika product range, Perk Up Plus Extended Clean Dry Shampoo smells fantastic. It features a blend of warm vanilla, spicy sweet clover, and fresh citrus. The scent is clean, uplifting, and reminiscent of a light, sweet perfume I’d wear on a summer day. The best part? The smell dries down quickly yet lingers on my hair for hours.

The Feel: Lightweight with no residue

This dry shampoo doesn't leave hair with a gritty, white residue like others. It also wasn't sticky, nor did it make my hair feel dry or crunchy. It still performed the same even when I sprayed more product on my hair post-workout. The application is light enough that I can run a brush through my hair without fighting with it.

The Results: Instantly refreshed hair

The Amika Perk Up Plus Extended Clean Dry Shampoo claims to stretch the time between wash days, noting it's ideal for day three to five hair. I initially test-drove the dry shampoo in two different scenarios but have used it every day since. The first go at it was on a three-day-old blowout to see how much longer I could stretch it out. I got an extra day out of it. The second time was after an intense workout with my trainer, which always leaves my hair damp with a small pearl-like string of sweat droplets along my hairline.

On both occasions, my hair looked less oily instantly and smelled fresh, as if I had just washed it. However, after using the product for a few days, there was some product buildup. While I couldn't see any residue or a film on my hair, it felt slightly heavier. But this feeling went away as soon as I shampooed my hair.

The Value: Decently priced

Amika's Perk Up Plus Extended Clean Dry Shampoo comes in a 5.3-ounce bottle and usually retails for around $30. The smaller 1.8-ounce bottle rings in at about $18. This is on par with what I typically pay for a bottle of a high-end, high-performance dry shampoo.

Because I spend a lot of money on my hair, I'll pay for a dry shampoo that helps keep my hair looking its best. Even though I use dry shampoo almost daily, I only use a few sprays, so I can expect to get at least four to six weeks out of a single Amika bottle, making it worth it in my eyes.

