Amika Offers Playful, Luxe Haircare for Every Texture

Living in New York, it can feel like a journey to find hair products that work year-round—when we leave the house, New Yorkers must be fully prepared for whatever may come our way. Not only do we have the most brutally warm and humid summers, but in the blink of an eye, the most stunning day can turn into a torrential downpour. So when it comes to hair products we've got to use some heavy hitters, because this city is a fickle angel.

No brand quite understands the fragile-yet-strong nature of New York quite like Amika does. The hair care company is regularly featured on "best of" lists for one simple reason: It gets the job done.

Amika Founded: Nir Kadosh, Vita Raykhman, and Shay Kadosh, 2007 Based In: Brooklyn, New York Pricing: $$ Best Known For: Affordable luxury haircare in vibrant packaging that allows the consumer to bring salon-quality products into their homes. Most Popular Product: Perk Up Dry Shampoo, Reset Cleansing Oil Fun Fact: Amika means “friend” in the international language Esperanto. The name Amika is a symbol of the brand's belief in the power of community and the beauty of diversity. Other Brands You’ll Love: R+Co, Gisou Haircare, Odele Beauty

Based in Brooklyn, New York, surrounded by an artistic community of amazing creatives, the Amika team came into the industry as outsiders and delivered colorful, eye-catching hair products to the professional salon world, which hadn’t seen anything quite like it. "From the very beginning, we wanted to challenge the status quo on what was considered traditionally beautiful and ensure that anyone who interacts with the brand always feels welcome," brand president Chelsea Riggs shared. "While we’re known for our vibrant packaging and our signature fragrance, our brand DNA has always been around responsibility and inclusion. As we like to say, we were kind and clean before it was a thing."

Amika has always formulated to EU standards, which means it excludes more than 1,300 ingredients. The brand—which is vegan-certified and has been certified cruelty-free since 2012—is always pushing to go cleaner and greener, whether through responsible ingredient and materials sourcing, recycling initiatives, or giving back programs. And at Amika, all hair is welcome, shared Riggs. "Our team is committed to celebrating and representing hair from all walks of life and promoting diversity across all facets of the brand. We have 10 collections for every hair type, texture, and style, and we’re constantly working on exciting new products in the pipeline."

Ready to learn more about Amika? We gathered our favorite products you need to check out before you checkout.