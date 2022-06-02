Ami Colé's Skin-Enhancing Concealer Is My New Everyday Staple

Ami Colé's Skin-Enhancing Concealer is hydrating, breathable, and blendable. It glides on like butter and effortlessly conceals blemishes and hyperpigmentation.

I'm always looking for a new addition to my base routine, so I was excited to try the Ami Colé's Skin Enhancing Concealer. I've been a fan of the brand since they launched in 2021, cheering them on as they've expanded from three core products (i.e., the beloved Skin-Enhancing Tint, Lip Treatment Oil, and Light-Catching Highlighter) to a full lineup of offerings for melanin-rich skin.

I enjoy the simplicity and intentionality of Ami Colé's products, but I wanted to know if this concealer would replace the ones I've been buying for years. I put this product to the test in every possible scenario: working from home, being at the office, and running errands around town. Ahead, read my honest review of Ami Colé's Skin Enhancing Concealer.

Ami Colé Skin Enhancing Concealer Best for: Highlighting and concealing Active ingredients: Baobab seed extract, hibiscus extract, pumpkin seed extract Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $24 About the brand: Ami Colé is a rising Black-owned brand specifically focused on expanding the clean beauty options for rich and deep skin tones.

About My Skin: Combination oily

Lacey Brown

Since I started using Tretinoin (a prescription-strength retinoid from my derm), my skin has gone from combination dry to combination oily. I used to not mind a glowy makeup look, but now I do everything in my power to not look greasy.

I try to mimic the "your skin, but better" trend with my everyday makeup routine—using skin tints or light coverage foundations, full-coverage concealers, lots of blush, powder, and my go-to eyebrow tools.

I used this concealer to hide blemishes and brighten my under-eye area. The concealer has a satin finish that leans dewy and is infused with nourishing ingredients (think: baobab seed, hibiscus, and pumpkin seed extract). I think those with dry skin would appreciate this formula (though it's suitable for all skin types).

How to Apply: Fingers, brush, or blending sponge

I applied the concealer using Ami Colé's concealer brush, my fingers, and a sponge. The soft, angled brush fits comfortably under the eyes, nose, and other hard-to-reach areas. When I used the brush, I achieved full coverage results. I found that blending the concealer with a sponge wasn't as effective. When the wet sponge came into contact with the concealer, it caused some movement and patchiness. Tapping the concealer onto my skin with my fingers gave me the best control and coverage level I prefer.

The Results: Lightweight, blurring formula

Lacey Brown / Design by Tiana Crispino

I recently started a hybrid work experience, so I tested this product while going into the office and running around town for errands. I tend to wear less makeup on my work-from-home days, and this concealer was all I needed. I used the shade Deep 2 for concealing and Deep 2.5 for highlighting. Upon applying, I noticed the formula was lightweight and blurred my blemishes completely.

After a few hours, the satin finish did lean dewy because of my skin type. I also noticed some breakdown around my under-eye area after a full day of working and commuting. However, it didn't bother me that much because everything was as good as new once I did a quick powder refresh.

The Value: Worth it

At $24, this concealer is priced similarly to other popular options on the market. I think the price is justified, considering the shade range and performance. It's often very hard for women of color to find shades that work for them, and Ami Colé makes it easy. Also, since you shouldn't need to apply a lot of the product, one tube will last you a while.

Similar Products: You have options

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer: I've used this concealer for years, and it offers the same type of hydration but has a less radiant finish. The Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer ($31) has a more extensive shade range, so there are various options for people who may be in-between shades. This one is a bit more expensive, but it's been an internet favorite since the heyday of beauty YouTubers.

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream: This multi-purpose product is a concealer, eye cream, and spot treatment. The medium coverage formula includes a few skin-loving ingredients like caffeine, arnica, and hyaluronic acid. With continued use, the Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer ($28) will enhance the radiance and quality of your skin.

