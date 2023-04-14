Ami Colé's Desert Date Cream Multistick Is My New Favorite Cheek and Lip Tint

Ami Colé's Desert Date Cream Multistick is a delightfully creamy, pigmented cheek and lip tint. It adds a beautiful wash of color anywhere you apply it while hydrating your skin, thanks to ingredients like baobab seed oil.

We put Ami Colé's Desert Date Cream Multistick to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Ami Colé is a brand I'm continually excited by. As a Black woman, the brand's mission to formulate makeup for melanin-rich skin resonates deeply with me. Since debuting in 2021, I've tried (and loved) all of Ami Colé's launches. The Lip Treatment Oil and Ultra-Flex Brow Shaping Gel, in particular, have become part of my daily beauty routine.

With this in mind, it should be no surprise that I get extremely when the brand announces a new product. Most recently, Ami Colé rolled out its Desert Date Cream Multistick, a colorful cream stick that can be applied to your lips and cheeks. And, of course, I put it to the test. Ahead, read my full review of the product.

Ami Colé Desert Date Cream Multistick Best for: Cheeks and lips Active ingredients: Baobab seed oil, hibiscus flower extract, and desert date oil Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $22 About the brand: Ami Colé is a Black-owned beauty brand that creates makeup for melanin-rich skin. Founder Diarrha N'Diaye-Mbaye launched the brand in 2021.

About My Skin/Complexion: Prone to dryness

I have dry skin, but I've found ways to keep dryness, dullness, and discomfort at bay. Loading my skincare routine with thoughtfully developed, hydration-focused products has been vital. Since I wear makeup regularly, I also gravitate toward products made with moisture-boosting ingredients. Basically, I like to lock in hydration at every step to ensure my skin is as healthy, radiant, and balanced as possible.

How to Apply: Use your fingers

Olivia Hancock

The Desert Date Cream Multistick is incredibly easy to use. You can apply it directly to your lips and cheeks and blend it using your fingers. If you want to achieve a subtler, airbrushed effect on your cheeks, you can use a brush instead.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: Hydrating, soothing blend

This formula relies on three hero ingredients. Baobab seed oil helps boost hydration levels, soothes the skin, and can also help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Hibiscus flower extract works to protect your skin from environmental aggressors. And desert date oil, an antioxidant-rich ingredient grown in Africa, hydrates and softens the skin.

The Color/Shade: Four options

The Desert Date Cream Multistick is available in four shades—Spice (a deep plum), Flame (a vivid coral), Dune (an earthy neutral), and Hibiscus (a striking berry). Each color will suit all skin tones, but as mentioned, they are made specifically to flatter melanin-rich skin.

The Results: Vibrant, creamy color

olivia hancock / byrdie

I love using cream makeup products, especially blush, so I was curious to see how the Desert Date Cream Multistick performed. Since I usually wear rosy blushes and red lipstick, I opted to try the Flame shade. I swiped it on my cheeks and immediately noticed it was very pigmented. I typically prefer a more subtle, natural wash of color on my cheeks. However, I was easily able to tone the color payoff down by blending with my finger. Next, I applied the product to my lips. I like a bold lip, so I definitely appreciated the multistick's vibrant pigment here. The creamy formula also felt incredibly comfortable on my lips—they remained soft and hydrated the entire time I wore it.

The Value: Worth it

The Desert Date Cream Multistick is $22; you get 0.19 ounces of product. This price aligns with similar lip and cheek products on the market. Ami Colé product is worth adding to your cart for a few reasons. It's a multi-purpose product (who doesn't love that?), formulated with nourishing ingredients, and delivers beautiful results.

